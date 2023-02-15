Digi-TAC Named OOm Pre-Approved Vendor For Digital Marketing Solutions
OOm is well aware that preliminary steps can contribute to the long-term merits of digitalisation. We will do our best to ensure TACs’ success in the digitalisation journey””SINGAPORE, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore, is now a pre-approved digital marketing solutions vendor for the Digitalisation of Trade Association and Chambers (Digi-TAC) Programme to help TACs with their business’s digitalisation, transformation and growth.
As technology advanced even further, the shift in marketing began. The widespread availability of internet access on mobile devices has led to an increased connectedness and the integration of digital marketing as a crucial aspect for a company's growth.
The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and SGTech have collaborated to establish the Digi-TAC to assist TACs in their digital transformation journey. This initiative's goal is to assist TACs in adapting to the constantly evolving business environment and maintaining their relevance in the current digital era.
Being a pre-approved digital marketing solutions vendor for Digi-TAC reflects OOm's commitment to providing innovative and effective digital marketing solutions that can help TACs achieve their goals and stay ahead of the curve.
“Going digital can be a huge commitment, and sometimes, the time and resources invested may not always reap rewards. OOm is well aware that preliminary steps can contribute to the long-term merits of digitalisation. Therefore, we will do our best to ensure TACs’ success in the digitalisation journey”, Ian Cheow, co-founder and CEO of OOm, made a statement.
The digitalisation journey involves a series of changes and investments in digital infrastructure, processes, and practices and requires a deep understanding of digital technologies and their applications. The digitalisation journey’s ultimate goal is to improve the competitiveness, profitability, and sustainability of the business in the long term.
Why Work With Oom As A Pre-Approved Digital Marketing Solutions Vendor?
For over 16 years, OOm has been a leading digital marketing agency and they have invested in a team of professionals with diverse skills and experience who can assist businesses in reaching their digital marketing goals. The appointment of OOm as a pre-approved digital marketing solutions vendor for Digi-TAC makes it extremely advantageous for TACs to take advantage of the digital marketing agency's full-suite digital marketing services in Singapore.
Wyvan Xu, the COO and Co-founder of OOm also commented “Since 2006, OOm has been servicing in the digital marketing industry. As the sector evolves, we are also pursuing greater aspirations beyond business transformation. With this in mind, we are ready to support TACs in accomplishing their goals as a pre-approved digital marketing solutions vendor for Digi-TAC.”
Digi-TAC Programme Overview
Digi-TAC aims to support TACs in their digital transformation by offering approved digital solutions and training courses. These digital marketing solutions are carefully chosen and proven to be effective and affordable, with the support of pre-approved digital marketing solutions vendors like OOm. The Digi-TAC programme provides grants to offset the costs of these solutions and training, with a limit on the amount of funding available per TAC.
Programme Period and Funding Support
The Digi-TAC programme, backed by Enterprise Singapore, runs from 1 August 2022 to 31 July 2025. TACs can apply if they are eligible. The programme provides a grant of S$60,000 over three years, with an annual cap of S$30,000.
The annual cap is refreshed each year on August 1st. TACs can receive 70% support on eligible costs. Go to SBF's website to learn about eligibility, view pre-approved digital marketing solutions and training courses, and apply for the Digi-TAC programme.
OOm’s Digital Marketing Packages
The top digital agency is offering four pre-approved digital marketing packages as a vendor for Digi-TAC:
Package A - A basic digital marketing package for businesses to establish their online presence on Google, Facebook, and Instagram. Includes website connection to analytics, 3 blog articles, Facebook/Instagram ads with copy and artwork, and organic traffic tracking.
Package B - An SEO package for 10 keywords over 12 months, with 6 pieces of content, website analytics connection, and organic traffic tracking.
Package C - A 6-month SEM package with campaign setup, optimization, and reporting.
Package D - A 6-month LinkedIn management package with business page setup, moderation guidelines, weekly content, monthly reporting, and quarterly analysis.
About OOm
OOm is an award-winning digital marketing agency that was founded in 2006. They specialise in search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media management (SMM), digital content creation, and website design & development. The company is a top 3% Google Partner in Singapore and a Meta (Facebook) Business Partner.
OOm has also been recognised as a pre-approved vendor for the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). OOm has received awards such as 2022 Marketing Interactive's Excellence in Search Marketing and E-Commerce Marketing, and they have been named one of the Top Singaporean B2B Leaders 2022 for PPC and SEO by Clutch.
The leading digital marketing company in Singapore has expanded their services to the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, and China, providing a wider and more diverse perspective in the digital marketing industry. Companies looking to improve their business can reach out to OOm for their digital marketing services.
