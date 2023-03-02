OOm Retains Google Premier Partner Status For 7th Consecutive Year
OOm has retained the coveted Google Premier Partner status for 2023, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to providing top-notch digital marketing services.SINGAPORE, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, an award-winning digital marketing agency, has revealed that it has retained its Google Premier Partner status in 2023 and remains a part of the top 3% of Google partners in Singapore, following another successful year of delivering exceptional digital marketing services for its clients.
Google Premier Partners are agencies recognised by Google for exhibiting a high level of Google Ads expertise. These companies must fulfil stringent criteria, which include demonstrating a high level of Google Ads competency and satisfying performance standards for client retention and growth, ad spend, and ad revenue. An agency must have a track record of consistently providing outstanding results for its clients to earn the Google Premier Partner badge.
For the 7th consecutive year, OOm once again proved its dedication to providing outstanding results for its clients and upholding the highest standard of performance and competence by maintaining its Google Premier Partner status since 2016.
While it is true that a Google Premier Partner is a badge of honour, it is more than that. Earning a Google Premier Partner badge assures clients that they are working with a trusted and experienced agency that can help them achieve their digital marketing goals.
What Does Being a Google Premier Partner Mean?
As a Google Premier Partner, OOm has exclusive access to training and resources, which allows the digital marketing company to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the industry and offer its clients cutting-edge solutions for their digital marketing needs.
With this success, OOm has cemented its position among the top digital marketing agencies. They can help businesses to achieve their objectives through innovative and effective digital marketing strategies.
The Benefits of Working With OOm, a Google Premier Partner
Partnering with a Google Premier Partner agency can provide numerous benefits for businesses, such as:
Expertise - The management of Google Ad accounts is a speciality of Google Premier Partner companies. OOm has a group of recognised experts that have received training in the most updated best practices for enhancing advertising campaigns and generating outcomes.
Results - Partnering with a Google Premier Partner agency can help businesses achieve their marketing goals. The digital marketing agency has a proven track record of delivering excellent results for its clients.
Innovation - Google Premier Partner agencies are committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the industry. OOm has access to training and resources that allow them to offer cutting-edge solutions for their client’s digital marketing needs.
Access to Beta Features - Before new features are available to the general public, Google Premier Partner agencies have access to beta features. As a Google Premier Partner, OOm knows what is upcoming and prepares in advance so that the clients who engage their services can stay ahead of the competition.
How To Become A Google Premier Partner
Before an agency become a Google Premier Partner, it should meet the following criteria:
Google Ad Campaign Performance - Achieved 70% optimisation score threshold for their Google Ads campaigns.
Ad Spend - The agency should maintain a 90-day ad spend of S$10,000 across managed accounts.
Certification - The agency has 20 users certified in Search or Display or Video or Shopping or App, with at least one user in each.
About OOm
OOm has been a leading digital marketing company since 2006. They specialise in search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media management (SMM), digital content creation, and website design & development.
Besides retaining the Google Premier Partner badge, they are also a Meta (Facebook) Business Partner. OOm received recognition as a pre-approved digital marketing solutions vendor for the Digitalisation of Trade Association and Chambers Programme (Digi-TAC). They have been acknowledged as a pre-approved vendor for the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) for digital marketing solutions and e-commerce development by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).
OOm has expanded its services to the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, and China, providing a more diverse perspective in the digital marketing industry.
Partnering with OOm, a Google Premier Partner for 2023, can be a game-changer for businesses. They have the expertise, resources, and commitment to help companies achieve digital marketing goals and stay ahead of the competition.
Media Contact:
Spokesperson of OOm:
Mr Ian Cheow (CEO and CO-Founder, OOm)
Contact Person (Marketing):
Ms Esther Koh (Marketing Manager, OOm)
Ian Cheow
OOm
+ +65 9847 4099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube