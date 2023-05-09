Optics and Photonics Expert Migrates from On-Premise to Cloud with Microsoft D365 Finance & Supply Chain Management ERP
Global photonics manufacturer GF Micro Optics Philippines, Inc. (GFP) chooses cloud-based D365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP to advance digital transformation
Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution provider Unify Dots selected by Global manufacturer to deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP on the cloud
GF Micro Optics Philippines, Inc. to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud ERP solution
We selected Unify Dots as our partner for this on-premise to cloud migration because of their Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation experience and technical skills.”TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unify Dots, a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Cloud Software, has announced today its newest customer win for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP : GF Micro Optics Philippines, Inc. (GFP)
— Marieta Pelayo, Vice President for Administration, GFP
GFP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Go!Foton Holdings, Inc., a world leader in optical components and connectivity solutions for carriers and data centers.
GFP decided to transition from on-premise to cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP platform to expedite the generation of financial reports and facilitate better collaboration with affiliates. GFP chose Unify Dots as Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud partner after a comprehensive assessment of qualified consultants.
“We selected Unify Dots as our partner for this on-premise to cloud migration because of their Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation experience and technical skills. We are confident that this move to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP and our partnership with Unify Dots will allow us to be compliant with reporting requirements of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and fortify safekeeping of vital data,” says Marieta Pelayo, GFP’s Vice President for Administration.
“Implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP will enhance GFP’s operational efficiency through periodic detailed analyses of business performance,” says Sandeep Walia, Unify Dots’ CEO.
The modules that will be enabled in Phase 1 are:
• Product Information and Item Management
• Procurement and Sourcing
• Vendor Management
• Sales Order Management
• Inventory Management
• Manufacturing/Production
• Inventory Costing
• Finance (General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Fixed Asset Management, Cash and Bank)
• Intercompany Transactions
• Financial and Operational Reporting
• Philippines Localization and Tax Compliance
Subsequent phases will include Master Planning and Advanced Warehousing.
About GF Micro Optics Philippines
GF Micro Optics Philippines, Inc. is an export-oriented enterprise registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) which designs and manufactures materials, devices and components for telecommunications, imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries.
About UNIFY Dots
Unify Dots is a global business solutions System Integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Chatbots, Loyalty, HR, Field Service and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Unify Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator. Unify Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. Unify Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
