Certif-ID, a Future of Work Platform, Launches CredSure - Redefining the Future of Credentials

— Tim Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Certif-ID and CredSure
COLOGNE, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Certif-ID, the 'Future of Work' platform that connects education to employment, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand and digital credentialing platform— CredSure. This innovative platform is designed to provide individuals and organisations with an easy and efficient process to issue immutable, tamper-proof, and secure digital credentials.
CredSure offers a range of benefits, including:
- Secure storage and management of digital credentials
- Easy access to digital credentials from anywhere, at any time
- Instant verification of credentials by third-party organisations
- Increased brand recognition and revenue-generating opportunities
- Easy social sharing of digital credentials across social media platforms
“Digital credentials have become increasingly important in today’s world, and our new platform provides a convenient and secure way to manage them,” said Tim Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Certif-ID and CredSure. “We are excited to offer this new platform to our customers and help them take control of their digital credentials.”
The digital credential platform is available to individuals and organisations of all sizes and is compatible with various types of credentials, including degrees, diplomas, reports, transcripts, audit documents, and other certifications.
“CredSure has supported some of the world’s leading businesses to issue over half a million credentials in the last 2 years. We understand the challenges that individuals and organisations face in managing their credentials, and our platform is designed to make the issuance process a lot easier and more convenient than ever before. With an exceptional customer support and technology team, we are eager to take CredSure to new heights. ” added Tim Miller.
CredSure has a reputation for delivering high-quality products and services, and the launch of its new digital credential platform is no exception. The company’s team of experts have worked tirelessly to create a user-friendly, secure, and efficient platform.
CredSure is a leading digital credentialing platform that amplifies your brand online while adding immutable security and the ability for instant verification on blockchain. CredSure supports customers in over 18 countries to issue, manage and track digital certificates, badges and records. CredSure encourages organisations to analyse data, identify, and track data patterns to unlock new revenue-generating opportunities, including lead generation. Redefining the future of digital credentials, CredSure aims to help organisations increase revenue, strengthen brand presence, gain industry recognition, and ultimately, help them establish themselves as leaders in their industry.
About Certif-ID
Certif-ID is a ‘Future of Work’ platform connecting education to technical skills employment. With a vision to remove borders and enable skilled professionals to work wherever there is a demand. Certif-ID uses technology to bring visibility, transparency and trust to candidates and employers across the globe. Certif-ID’s CredSure is a SaaS platform that supports companies looking to digitise credentials and anchor them to blockchain for instant verification. Certif-ID’s TalentSure platform connects verified talent with employers, streamlining recruitment and automating processes.
