Leading First Aid Training Provider, St. John Ambulance of Malaysia, Collaborates with Certif-ID to Issue Digital Certificates
It used to take over two months to issue a certificate and required three signatures. With the Certif-ID Credential Platform, it now only takes a few minutes!"KUALA LUMPUR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The St. John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) is Malaysia's leading first-aid training provider. Established in 1908, the organisation provides 24-hour ambulance services, event health services, first aid training and other community services nationwide. The organisation has an extensive history of delivering first-aid services and training to the public. Today, the organisation has over 60,000 volunteers across the country, providing more than 3.6 million man-hours in service.
— Hoo We Tak, SJAM Secretary-General
Through branches across the country, SJAM offers first-aid training courses to corporations and the public. Certificates are issued to participants who pass the assessment. Riding on the wave of digitisation, SJAM has decided to replace paper certificates progressively with digital certificates.
Certif-ID offered an end-to-end solution which helped SJAM issue blockchain-powered digital certificates to its trainees under the SJAM branding. Moreover, the platform provides access to view which branch has issued the certificates, making it traceable. These digital certificates are cost-effective, immutable, and, most importantly, cannot be falsified or tampered with. The highlights of the SJAM’s collaboration with Certif-ID were as follows:
- A unified dashboard that made issuing uniform certificates accessible to signatories worldwide.
- The procedure for issuing certificates has been simplified and is now faster than before.
- Certif-ID’s certification process ensured trust and transparency for its issuers and recipients.
Speaking of the collaboration, Co-founder and Managing Director of Certif-ID, Tim Miller, said, “Assisting St. John Ambulance of Malaysia in issuing tamper-proof digital certificates ensures that the organisation can continue to educate the general public with trust and transparency. ”
Speaking of the collaboration, SJAM Secretary-General, Hoo We Tak highlighted how digitisation has helped improve processing time and productivity. “It used to take over two months to issue a certificate and required three signatures. With the Certif-ID Credential Platform, it now only takes a few minutes!”
About Certif-ID
Certif-ID is a ‘Future of Work’ platform that connects education to employment in the technical skills sector. With a vision to bridge the skills gap, and enable skilled professionals to work wherever there is a demand. The platform provides a digital credentialing solution to enable educators to anchor digital records on the blockchain. Technical professionals can also use Certif-ID to build a ‘SkillPass’ digital SSI wallet that helps them showcase their skills, build a digital portfolio, record video CVs, and share their certificates with potential employers. Connecting key stakeholders in the technical sector, Certif-ID focuses on streamlining the sourcing process, and bridging the skills gap between education and employment while establishing trust and transparency.
About SJAM
The St. John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) is Malaysia's leading first-aid training provider. Established in 1908, the organisation provides 24-hour ambulance services, event health services, first aid training and other community services nationwide.
