Cybersecurity Trainer, Tsaaro Academy in Collaboration with Certif-ID Issues Digital Certificates
Certif-ID is the digital credentialing solution that we were looking for! The platform extends supports our vision of value education and global outlook while supporting us by offering new resources.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tsaaro Academy began its journey with the dream of creating a world-class platform that assists companies and individuals with data privacy and cybersecurity.
— Ankush Arora, Operations Head at Tsaaro
The cost and effort needed to issue and manage individual certifications are high. As the Tsaaro Academy grew, it needed a partner who could solve these problems.
Tsaaro Academy recently announced a new partnership with Certif-ID. This partnership will automate the process of issuing certificates and badges. With automation, participants of seminars, conferences, and data privacy courses can easily showcase the skills they have gained by sharing them on social media platforms. Certif-ID helped to provide these digital certificates and badges effectively with much ease.
Certif-ID offered its blockchain-powered digital credential model to digitise the certificates and badge issuance process. This meant that Tsaaro Academy could issue certificates with attractive template designs within a shorter time frame. Additionally, issuing digital credentials that people can share on social media helped Tsaaro Academy gain widespread recognition.
Commenting on the partnership, Ankush Arora, Operations Head at Tsaaro, said,
“Certif-ID was just the digital credentialing solution that we were looking for. The Certif-ID platform extends our vision of value-education and global outlook, supporting us as well as our professionals and presenting them with new resources.”
"Digital credentials issued on Certif-ID are 100% current and verifiable on the blockchain. They can be awarded in seconds, and anyone, from anywhere in the world can verify authenticity immediately," said Tim Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Certif-ID.
The key highlights of this partnership are as follows —
- Automating the process of sending credentials and avoiding the intricacy of sending individual emails.
- Offering digital certificates and badges to bring brand recognition to learning and skills development
- Sharing credentials across social media channels for maximum reach and optimized brand visibility
- Authenticating on blockchain and providing a commitment to quality and enhancing security
About Tsaaro Academy
Tsaaro Academy provides deep expertise and leadership in engineering. They also offer maturing comprehensive privacy programs enabling continuous compliance, information governance, and data security alongside the changing privacy landscape. Its mission is to bridge the talent gap in the global market and build an international community to unite data privacy professionals worldwide who can support each other in their professional journeys.
About Certif-ID
Certif-ID is a ‘Future of Work’ platform that connects education to employment in the technical skills sector. With a vision to bridge the skills gap, and enable skilled professionals to work wherever there is a demand. The platform provides a digital credentialing solution to enable educators to anchor digital records on the blockchain. Technical professionals can also use Certif-ID to build a ‘SkillPass’ digital SSI wallet that helps them showcase their skills, build a digital portfolio, record video CVs, and share their certificates with potential employers. Connecting key stakeholders in the technical sector, Certif-ID focuses on streamlining the sourcing process, and bridging the skills gap between education and employment while establishing trust and transparency.
