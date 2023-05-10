Global Polylactic Acid Market Is Expected To Grow At Almost 18% Growth Rate Through The Forecast Period

Polylactic Acid Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Polylactic Acid Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polylactic Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polylactic acid market. As per TBRC’s polylactic acid market forecast, the polylactic acid market size is expected to reach $2.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The growth in the polylactic acid industry is due to growing awareness among consumers regarding green packaging and sustainability. North America region is expected to hold the largest polylactic acid market share. Major polylactic acid companies include Total Corbion PLA, NatureWorks LLC, Futerro S.A., COFCO, Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co. Ltd.

Polylactic Acid Market Segments

• By Type: Racemic PLLA, PDLA, Regular PLLA, PDLLA, and PLA Blends

• By Raw Material: Corn Starch, Sugarcane and Sugar Beet, Cassava, Other Raw Materials

• By Form: Films and Sheets, Coatings, Fiber, Other Forms

• By Application: Packaging, Agriculture, Transport, Electronics, Textiles

• By Geography: The global polylactic acid industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polylactic acid is a thermoplastic monomer generated from organic, renewable materials such as sugar cane or maize starch. Polylactic acids are derived from biomass. Because of its remarkable clarity and environmental friendliness, it is employed in sustainable packaging.

