Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the head of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group "Korea-Turkmenistan"

18/04/2023

On April 17, 2023, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with the Korean parliamentary delegation that arrived in our country, headed by the head of the Korea-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Lee Dal-gon.

Noting that at present our countries are actively cooperating not only in a bilateral format, but also within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN, Arkadag noted with satisfaction the established constructive partnership to support initiatives aimed at achieving peace, stability and security. The successful dynamics of partnership in a multilateral format, namely within the framework of the Cooperation Forum "Central Asia + the Republic of Korea", was also noted.

In recent years, the role of parliamentary diplomacy has significantly increased in the political and diplomatic sphere. A distinctive feature of this diplomacy, which is the main element of the bilateral political dialogue, is the regular mutual visits of our parliamentarians, the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, speaking about the construction of the new city of Arkadag, stressed the importance of discussing the possibility of participation of Korean businessmen in the implementation of projects for the construction of production and other objects of the second stage.

Arkadag stressed that the economic cooperation between the two states is consistent, sustainable and long-term. It was noted that for many years large Korean companies have been fruitfully working in the gas sector, the chemical industry, and in the transport sector of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the great role of cultural and humanitarian dialogue in strengthening interstate ties, rapprochement of peoples and mutual enrichment of cultures was noted. In this regard, the Turkmen side stressed that it would continue to provide the necessary assistance in the development of constructive cooperation in the field of education, organization of cross Days of Cultures, as well as in sports, tourism and healthcare.

In turn, the head of the inter-parliamentary friendship group "Korea-Turkmenistan" Lee Dal-gon, speaking about the key issues of bilateral cooperation, stressed that the common spiritual and cultural heritage and moral values serve as a solid basis for strengthening and expanding partnership. Turkmenistan and Korea are consistently building up not only trade and economic, but also cultural and humanitarian ties. In this context, he noted the importance of the recent Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Korea, which included a number of events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

