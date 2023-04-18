Australian Heavy Vehicle Industry Week 2023 launches boasting the nation’s biggest ever program of heavy vehicle events

Australian Heavy Vehicle Industry 2023 Week Launch
Australian Heavy Vehicle Industry Week 2023 launches in Brisbane showcasing the largest range of zero emissions heavy vehicles in the southern hemisphere.
A key focus for this year’s program in Brisbane is sustainability and environmentally friendly transport. We will feature the largest display of zero emission vehicles in the southern hemisphere”
— HVIA Chief Executive Todd Hacking
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Australian Heavy Vehicle Industry Week officially launched at South Bank, Brisbane, on Tuesday 18 April unveiling the country’s biggest ever program of heavy vehicle events and activities and the largest display of zero emissions vehicles in the southern hemisphere.
HVIA Chief Executive Todd Hacking said this year’s event will be the biggest and the most innovative heavy vehicle events program to be delivered in Australia to date.
“We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of this year’s program. It is a tremendous honour and thrill to host Queensland’s biggest business to business event, which is expected to contribute $40 million to Queensland’s economy.
“In particular, I would like to acknowledge the tremendous assistance and support we receive from the Queensland Government and Brisbane City Council who work with us to deliver this world leading industry event.
“With an extraordinary program of informative, interactive and educational activities we expect 40,000 attendees to the Brisbane Truck Show over four days, helping to book out over 70,000 hotel room nights across the city.
“Capital equipment purchases at the event and flow on business transactions are expected to reach the hundreds of millions of dollars. The strength of our country’s vital heavy manufacturing sector will proudly be on show for all the world to see.
"One of our local original equipment manufacturers, Volvo Group Australia, has this year celebrated 50 years of Australian manufacturing in Wacol, Brisbane. They are using the Brisbane Truck Show to expand customer knowledge about their new Volvo EV trucks which will be made in Brisbane from 2025.
“A key focus for this year’s program is sustainability and environmentally friendly transport. We will feature the future of heavy vehicle technology including the largest display of zero emission vehicles in the southern hemisphere including hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles, hybrids, renewable diesel and much more.
“We invite every Queenslander and visitor to the state to come and see it for themselves along with a huge program of free entertainment, here in South Bank.”
Australian Heavy Vehicle Industry Week 2023 activities
Australian Heavy Vehicle Industry Week 2023 will run from Monday 15 to Sunday 21 May 2023 in Brisbane. The week incorporates the following heavy vehicle events:
● Brisbane Truck Show (BCEC)
● South Bank Truck Festival (South Bank Parklands)
o Mack Anthem Truck built by LEGO bricks as a Guinness World Record attempt
o Rock on Riverside Live @ South Bank concerts
o Electric Avenue – zero emission trucks display on Little Stanley Street
● Heavy Equipment and Machinery Show (Brisbane RNA Showgrounds, Bowen Hills)
● Heritage Truck Show (Rocklea Showgrounds)
● National Apprentice Challenge at the South Bank Piazza
Program highlights
Key highlights of the program include:
● The largest display of zero emissions heavy vehicles in the southern hemisphere
● Electric Avenue display on Little Stanley Street, South Bank
● Brisbane Truck Show (BCEC)
● Complimentary community concerts in South Bank Parklands Riverside Green
(Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May)
o Co-presented by Live at South Bank, Eat South Bank, QMusic
▪ The Live at South Bank program is proudly supported by the Australian Government Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand Fund
o The Superjesus and Australian Rock Collective plus many more
● Full scale replica Mack Anthem built from Lego bricks, celebrating 60 years of Mack Trucks being manufactured in Queensland
● The battle of Australia’s best automotive apprentices at the HVIA National Apprentice Challenge, featuring a crowd of almost 2,000 students from an anticipated 50 high schools to experience the diverse and rewarding career opportunities
“The heavy vehicle industry has shown incredible resilience and tenacity over the last few years, helping to keep the country moving through drought, bushfires and the pandemic. Our ability to support the largest accelerated increase in online shopping in the world’s history is testament to the sector’s character, agility and capacity to scale and deliver in the face of extraordinary challenges,” Hacking added.
“This year we celebrate our achievements as an industry and also demonstrate our commitment to, and embrace of, innovative, sustainable and environmentally friendly transport technology.
“We have also partnered with industry and mental and wellbeing charity, Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds, to support the mental health of our greatest asset, our people.”
Deputy Mayor Krista Adams said the Brisbane Truck Show was a major business and tourism drawcard for the city.
“Brisbane City Council is a proud supporter of this event, which has grown to become a highlight on the city’s jam-packed events calendar,” Cr Adams said.
“Brisbane is a vital hub for road transport and the logistics industry, which supports thousands of jobs for locals.
“The Brisbane Truck Show will also be a massive boost for the events industry, attracting 40,000 people to the city thanks to an exciting line-up, including free and affordable events for the whole family.”
