BCI B WEST//SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD/LURING A CHILD

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4001880
TROOPER: Det. Trooper Cody Allison
STATION: BCI B-West
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/09/2023
LOCATION: West Road, Ira
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Luring a Child
ACCUSED: Kyler M. Cossart
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/26/2023, Detective Troopers from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-West, were notified of a suspected sexual assault of a child by a 21-year-old male from Albany, NY, in Ira, VT. Detective Troopers investigated and discovered that Kyler M. Cossart (21) contacted a juvenile female, under thirteen years of age in Ira, VT. The investigation showed that Cossart lured the female through text messages on social media applications and met with her in Ira on two occasions, where they engaged in sexual intercourse. On 04/17/2023, Detective Troopers interviewed Cossart in Latham, NY, where he confessed to both luring and having sexual intercourse with the child. Cossart was later arrested at the Rutland Barracks and held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 04/18/2023
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail.
MUG SHOT: Y
Det. Tpr. Cody Allison
BCI B West- Rutland SIU
(802) 585-5817