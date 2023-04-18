Submit Release
BCI B WEST//SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD/LURING A CHILD

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 23B4001880

TROOPER:  Det. Trooper Cody Allison                                    

STATION: BCI B-West                   

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2023

LOCATION: West Road, Ira

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Luring a Child

 

ACCUSED: Kyler M. Cossart                                                                                    

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/26/2023, Detective Troopers from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-West, were notified of a suspected sexual assault of a child by a 21-year-old male from Albany, NY, in Ira, VT. Detective Troopers investigated and discovered that Kyler M. Cossart (21) contacted a juvenile female, under thirteen years of age in Ira, VT. The investigation showed that Cossart lured the female through text messages on social media applications and met with her in Ira on two occasions, where they engaged in sexual intercourse. On 04/17/2023, Detective Troopers interviewed Cossart in Latham, NY, where he confessed to both luring and having sexual intercourse with the child. Cossart was later arrested at the Rutland Barracks and held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 04/18/2023                          

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail.

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

Det. Tpr. Cody Allison

BCI B West- Rutland SIU

(802) 585-5817

 

