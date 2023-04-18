The Chanda Center for Health Aims to Break Barriers at their 18th Annual Big Event Gala

Bill Signing 2020: Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, Senator Kevin Van Winkle, and Senator Rachel Zenzinger
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chanda Plan Foundation is hosting their 18th annual Big Event Gala on Thursday, May 18th and this year’s theme is Breaking Barriers. Guests are in for a night of food, fun, and fundraising to support the Chanda Center for Health and highlight their advocacy efforts.
Founded by disability healthcare advocate, Chanda Hinton, the Chanda Center for Health delivers and advocates for integrative therapy, primary care, and other complementary services to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for people with long-term physical disabilities, such as spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and spina bifida. Chanda has been a steadfast advocate in Colorado, championing bills (CIH Waiver) and fighting endlessly for individuals with disabilities to get access to equitable healthcare.
“We are excited to celebrate eighteen years of achievements and to give gratitude to all those individuals and organizations that have supported us throughout the years. This year’s theme, Breaking Barriers, is essential to raise awareness about our advocacy efforts of the past and for the future to ensure equitable healthcare. Our goal is to keep the spotlight on how we work with the community and policymakers to change systemic healthcare barriers so that our participants and individuals with physical disabilities can get the care they are entitled to,” says Hinton.
For decades, individuals with physical disabilities have been facing an abundance of health barriers, causing increased health issues and deaths among this population. Individuals with disabilities are facing lack of accessible clinics, not being examined outside of the wheelchair, and old narratives about how we speak of and view disability that still prevent quality and equitable healthcare.
Solutions exist to address many inequities. However, remedies have not been widely or reliably implemented, thus perpetuating substandard care and worse health outcomes for people with disabilities. It is therefore critical to reinvigorate societal commitments to upholding the dignity and rights of disabled people—a minority group that anyone can join in a flash.
Local company, JHL Constructors, has been a long-time supporter of The Chanda Plan Foundation and is this year’s presenting sponsor.
“Five years ago, JHL was introduced to the Chanda Plan Foundation, an incredible organization that profoundly impacts the people it serves. Through our years of support, we’ve developed an incredible respect for the Foundation, the Chanda Center for Health, and its mission to improve the lives of those living with long-term physical disabilities through an integrative healthcare model. We are honored and humbled to support this year’s Big Event as a presenter and sponsor. The level of commitment and dedication that the Chanda Plan Foundation consistently demonstrates delivers a tremendously positive impact on its participants and their families. The Foundation's efforts in empowering people to live their lives to the fullest, regain their independence, and find joy in every moment, is truly exceptional,” says JHL President & CEO, Ben Stellor.
The Big Event Gala hopes to bring awareness to this issue, support the disability community, and showcase the incredible achievements that are made possible due to the sponsors and attendees. The 2023 Big Event Gala will be held on Thursday, May 18th from 5:30pm-9:30pm at ReelWorks Denver. For more details, visit https://events.readysetauction.com/chandaplanfoundation/bigevent. For additional information about the Chanda Center for Health and the Chanda Plan Foundation, visit https://chandacenter.org.
###
ABOUT THE CHANDA CENTER FOR HEALTH/THE CHANDA PLAN FOUNDATION
The Chanda Center for Health strives to improve health outcomes for people living with long-term physical disabilities by delivering comprehensive integrative healthcare, which include acupuncture, behavioral health, chiropractic, dental, massage, adaptive yoga, physical therapy, and care coordination. Funding for services is provided by Medicaid, because of the Center’s advocacy work, and generous donors of the Chanda Plan Foundation, both 501 (c) (3) non-profit organizations.
Chanda Center for Health: Deliver and advocate for integrative therapy, primary care, and other complementary services to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for persons with physical disabilities. https://chandacenter.org/
Contact
Barrie Cohen
Barrie Cohen Public Relations
+1 303-900-7505
barrie@barriecohen.com