CORAL GABLES MUSEUM TO HOST BONSAI WORKSHOP AND POP-UP EXPO IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY

Alex Mendoza, Bonsai artist and workshop instructor

Bonsai is an art form that requires patience, discipline, and a deep appreciation for nature and what a great way to celebrate Earth Day than to feel connected with the beauty of our natural world” — Gianna Riccardi, Director of Education & Public Programs

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coral Gables Museum is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting a Bonsai Workshop and Pop-Up Expo in celebration of Earth Day from April 22-24, 2023. This three-day event will be an excellent opportunity for plant enthusiasts and beginners alike to learn about the ancient art of Bonsai and to experience a curated selection of Bonsai trees.

The Bonsai Workshop will take place on April 22nd and will be led by professional Bonsai artist Alex Mendoza, who will provide participants with hands-on instruction on the techniques of pruning, wiring, and styling. Participants will also learn about the history and cultural significance of Bonsai.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this unique opportunity to our community," said Gianna Riccardi, Director of Education & Public Programs at the Coral Gables Museum. "Bonsai is an art form that requires patience, discipline, and a deep appreciation for nature and what a great way to celebrate Earth Day than to feel connected with the beauty of our natural world."

In addition to the workshop, the Museum will host a mini Pop-Up Bonsai Expo in the museum courtyard from April 22-24. This curated selection of Bonsai trees will be on display for visitors to admire and appreciate.

"The Pop-Up Bonsai Expo is an excellent opportunity for visitors to experience the beauty of these unique and ancient trees up close," added Riccardi. "We are excited to showcase a variety of Bonsai trees and highlight the diversity and complexity of this art form."

Held in the museum courtyard, the workshop fee includes a 10-12” inch bonsai tree between 4-6 years old to take home after you’ve worked on it. All necessary tools and materials will be provided.

The Bonsai Workshop is open to participants of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced Bonsai enthusiasts. Space is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to register early.

What: Bonsai Workshop and Pop-Up Expo in Celebration of Earth Day

When: Workshop on April 22 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm | Pop-up Expo April 22-24, 2023.

Where: Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Registration: Tickets are available via Eventbrite or the Museum's website

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bonsai-tree-workshop-tickets-600696137317