Nethopper KAOPS Powers GreenPages’ Managed Services for DevSecOps Application Modernization
Nethopper’s extensible platform enables GreenPages to help companies to implement customized DevOps approaches, migrate their apps to the cloud, and increase productivity with Kubernetes
GreenPages selects Nethopper to help clients embrace modern applications
GreenPages sees growing demand for DevSecOps services as our clients seek to solve the complexities of operating their modern applications in the cloud using containers and Kubernetes”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service (KAOPS), today announced that GreenPages, a leading managed services provider, has selected Nethopper’s GitOps-based DevOps platform to help companies to accelerate their cloud-native journey and successfully transform, operate, and compete in today’s hybrid cloud world.
— Jay Pasteris, CIO & CISO at GreenPages
As a nationally recognized leader in cloud and cybersecurity services, GreenPages has experienced first-hand that Kubernetes and multi-cloud adoption strategy can be costly and unwieldy. Nethopper’s extensible platform enables GreenPages to help companies to implement customized DevOps approaches, migrate their applications to the cloud, and increase productivity with Kubernetes.
“GreenPages sees growing demand for DevSecOps services as our clients seek to solve the complexities of operating their modern applications in the cloud using containers and Kubernetes,” said Jay Pasteris, CIO & CISO at GreenPages. “Each of these clients requires a custom solution, tailored to their existing applications, operations, and preferred cloud provider. Nethopper’s platform helps us deliver these services in a consistent way, regardless of the client’s application language, private/public cloud provider, or Kubernetes distribution.”
Gartner reports that Kubernetes is becoming a widely used platform for creating cloud-based applications and modernizing legacy workloads. As a GitOps-centric DevOps platform, Nethopper KAOPS is both Kubernetes and cloud service provider neutral. KAOPS works seamlessly ‘out-of-the box’ with all Kubernetes distributions and centralizes management of applications and infrastructure in any cloud – private, public, hybrid and/or multi-cloud.
“We look forward to partnering with GreenPages to help their clients modernize their applications,” said Chris Munford, Nethopper’s founder and CEO. “Nethopper’s unique GitOps-based approach to DevSecOps allows MSPs to deliver services to a wide range of clients with multiple cloud providers and varying business requirements. We help MSPs reduce cost while enabling them to deliver applications faster – with higher quality – as they compete for these high-value services,” he said.
Nethopper KAOPS provides GreenPages the following key capabilities to help clients reduce time-to-market, accelerate development velocity, and optimize for cost and scalability:
- Infrastructure automation
- CI/CD for containers
- Continuous Delivery
- Multi-cluster/cloud application network and secrets configuration
- Observability and proactive alerts
About GreenPages
GreenPages is an innovative, digital-first IT and cybersecurity firm that plans, implements, and manages secure, high-performance digital operating environments for leading companies nationwide. It is uniquely positioned with extensive technology expertise in security and cloud to deliver complete infrastructure solutions that enable companies to drive business outcomes and compete in the digitally-driven economy. www.greenpages.com
About Nethopper
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOPS, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io
