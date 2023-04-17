Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child, L&L with a Child

There were 2,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,771 in the last 365 days.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000208
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Historical abuse, estimated to have occurred in 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barre City, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Travis Flynn
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In November of 2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Berlin barracks began an investigation into Travis Flynn based on allegations of sexual abuse on a minor child. Subsequent a lengthy investigation with assistance from the Department for Children and Families, Flynn was arrested on 4/17/23 for aggravated sexual assault on a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Findings from the investigation indicated Flynn had committed more than one act of sexual abuse on a minor child under the age of 16 on one occasion in 2020. Upon being taken into custody, Flynn was arraigned in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, at which time Flynn plead not guilty to both charges. Flynn was ultimately released by the Honorable Judge with a set of conditions to abide by.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/17/2023
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
Vermont State Police - Berlin
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
578 Paine Tpke N,
Berlin, VT 05602
P)802-229-9191
F)802-229-2648