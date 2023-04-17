Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child, L&L with a Child

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000208

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Historical abuse, estimated to have occurred in 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barre City, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Travis Flynn

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In November of 2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Berlin barracks began an investigation into Travis Flynn based on allegations of sexual abuse on a minor child. Subsequent a lengthy investigation with assistance from the Department for Children and Families, Flynn was arrested on 4/17/23 for aggravated sexual assault on a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Findings from the investigation indicated Flynn had committed more than one act of sexual abuse on a minor child under the age of 16 on one occasion in 2020. Upon being taken into custody, Flynn was arraigned in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, at which time Flynn plead not guilty to both charges. Flynn was ultimately released by the Honorable Judge with a set of conditions to abide by.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/17/2023

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

