Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child, L&L with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3000208

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Det. Sgt. Amber Keener                      

STATION:  Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Historical abuse, estimated to have occurred in 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barre City, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child

 

ACCUSED: Travis Flynn                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

VICTIM:  (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In November of 2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Berlin barracks began an investigation into Travis Flynn based on allegations of sexual abuse on a minor child. Subsequent a lengthy investigation with assistance from the Department for Children and Families, Flynn was arrested on 4/17/23 for aggravated sexual assault on a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.  Findings from the investigation indicated Flynn had committed more than one act of sexual abuse on a minor child under the age of 16 on one occasion in 2020.  Upon being taken into custody, Flynn was arraigned in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, at which time Flynn plead not guilty to both charges. Flynn was ultimately released by the Honorable Judge with a set of conditions to abide by.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/17/2023

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

Vermont State Police - Berlin

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

578 Paine Tpke N,

Berlin, VT 05602

P)802-229-9191

F)802-229-2648

 

Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child, L&L with a Child

