S.C. Orders Publication of Opinion Declaring No Exception to 120-Day Rule Under CCP §36

The California Supreme Court yesterday ordered publication of a Jan. 19 Fifth District Court of Appeal opinion holding that a 73-year-old woman who was in ill health and had been granted a trial preference under Code of Civil Procedure §36 was entitled by that statute to have her case set for trial within 120 days—and that the COVID-19 pandemic provided no justification for ignoring the statutory command.

