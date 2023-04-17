What might cuts to dwindling Colorado River mean for states?

There were 2,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,756 in the last 365 days.
The Biden administration floated two ideas this week to reduce water usage from the dwindling Colorado River, which supplies 40 million people. The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) river is a lifeline for seven U.S. states, dozens of Native American tribes, and two states in Mexico. It irrigates nearly 5.5 million acres (about 2.2 million hectares) of farmland in the U.S. and Mexico and generates hydroelectric power used across the West.