ZIVB Launches Today

Reinventing volatility ETFs for sophisticated traders
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Back! Today, the -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (Ticker: ZIVB) will be live and trading on all major brokerage platforms. ZIVB brings back -1x (inverse) VIX mid-term futures exposure to the ETF market. ZIVB may benefit from declines in implied equity volatility.
ZIVB issues no K-1s and is an ETF rather than an ETN.
ZIVB will track, before fees and expenses, the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Inverse Daily Index (Ticker: SPVXMPI), an index designed to deliver the daily inverse performance of a portfolio of mid-term VIX futures contracts.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 866.261.0273 or visit our website at www.volatilityshares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The material available on this site is not an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any securities outside of the United States of America.
Derivatives Risk. The Fund may invest in and will have investment exposure to VIX Futures Contracts, and other Financial Instruments, which are types of derivative contracts.
VIX Futures Contracts Risk. VIX Futures Contracts are unlike traditional futures and options contracts and are not based on a tradable reference asset. The VIX is not directly investable, and the settlement price of a VIX Futures Contract is based on the calculation that determines the level of the VIX. As a result, the behavior of a VIX Futures Contract may be different from traditional futures and options contracts whose settlement price is based on a specific tradable asset. Risks of futures contracts include: (i) an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying asset; (ii) possible lack of a liquid secondary market; (iii) the inability to close a futures contract when desired; (iv) losses caused by unanticipated market movements, which may be unlimited; (v) an obligation for the Fund to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin, particularly at times when the Fund may have insufficient cash; and (vi) unfavorable execution prices from rapid selling.
Compounding Risk. The Fund has a single day investment objective, and the Fund’s performance for any other period is the result of its inverse return for each day compounded over the period. The performance of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the Underlying Index for the same period, before accounting for fees and expenses.
Volatility Risk. Investments linked to equity market volatility, including VIX Futures Contracts, can be highly volatile and may experience sudden, large and unexpected losses. The prices of VIX Futures Contracts have historically been highly volatile.
Correlation Risk. Several factors may affect the Fund’s ability to achieve a high degree of correlation with the Index, and there is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation. This may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective, and the percentage change of the Fund’s NAV each day may differ, perhaps significantly in amount, and possibly even direction, from the Index on a given day. Like leveraged funds, inverse funds may be considered to be aggressive. The use of inverse instruments may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested only in “long” positions.
Target Exposure Risk. The Fund will normally seek to maintain notional exposure to VIX Futures Contracts necessary to achieve its investment objective. However, in order to comply with certain tax qualification tests at the end of each tax quarter, the Fund will reduce its exposure to VIX Futures Contracts on or about such dates. It is unlikely.
Margin Requirements Risk. The Fund may enter into written agreements with one or more FCMs governing the terms of the Fund’s futures transactions cleared by such FCM. Because futures contracts typically require only a relatively small initial investment, they may involve a high degree of leverage.
Collateral Investments Risk. The Fund’s use of Collateral Investments may include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities, including bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury, money market funds and corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper.
Commodity Regulatory Risk. The Fund’s use of commodities subject to regulation by the CFTC and requires that the Fund comply with CFTC rules, which may impose additional regulatory requirements and compliance obligations.
Liquidity Risk. In certain circumstances, such as the disruption of the orderly markets for the Financial Instruments in which the Fund invests, the Fund might not be able to acquire or dispose of certain holdings quickly or at prices that represent true market value in the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.
New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time.
Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. As a result, the Fund is not limited as to the percentage of its assets which may be invested in the securities of any one issuer.
The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment within a single day. The Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective.
Futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.
Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.
All supporting documentation will be provided upon request.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the ZIVB ETF.
