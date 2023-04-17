Submit Release
Reminder: Mpox Resources

Mpox_Research_Gathering_Resources_Blog

The White House Mpox National Response Team Office of Science and Technology Policy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) hosted a virtual mpox research gathering on March 31, 2023. The meeting brought together members of the research and advocacy community to discuss the latest research and potential gaps in the areas of mpox diagnostics, vaccines, and other prevention strategies, treatment, and surveillance and population science. HIV.gov looks forward to sharing information about this meeting in the future.

In the interim, please use and share these mpox resources and continue to message the importance of vaccination:

  • CDC's Get Healthy and Ready for Summer—Tips for staying healthy before, during, and after LGBTQI+ summer celebrations and pride events.
  • CDC's Mpox Toolkit for Event Organizers—A ready-to-use resource on how to promote mpox prevention strategies for large gatherings or social events.
  • Mpox Vaccine Locator—An online tool to find an mpox vaccine near you. The mpox vaccine is free. Embed this tool onto your site to help others get vaccinated.
  • Mpox Videos on HIV.gov—A series of 16 videos to download and share about mpox vaccination, treatment, and how to help the community get mpox infections to zero.

 We all have a role in mpox messaging.

Reminder: Mpox Resources

