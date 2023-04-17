AG Yost Releases Investigative Documents in Jayland Walker Case

There were 2,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,667 in the last 365 days.
(AKRON, Ohio) — After more than a week of testimony and evidence, a Summit County grand jury today declined to indict eight law enforcement officers from the Akron Police Department in the death last year of Jayland Walker, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.
“The question for the grand jury was not whether this was a horrible tragedy, as it clearly was,” AG Yost said at a news conference after the decision was handed down. “The question the grand jury was charged with evaluating was whether the officers were justified in their actions. The grand jury – nine citizens who live in Summit County – determined that the officers were justified.”
Walker, 25, of Akron, was fatally shot at 12:38 a.m. on June 27, 2022, in the parking lot of 1659 S. Main St.
Immediately following the officer-involved critical incident, the Akron Police Department requested assistance from the Crime Scene Unit of the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). Later that day, around 11 a.m., the department requested that BCI lead the use-of-force investigation.
As part of BCI’s efforts to gather and document all pertinent facts in the case:
Once completed, BCI’s investigation was referred to a special prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office appointed by the Summit County prosecutor to present the case to a grand jury.
Today, the grand jury issued a “no bill” indictment in the case, meaning the jurors determined there was not sufficient cause to indict the officers.
“This case took more than a week because of the volume of evidence presented,” Yost said. “It's important to note that the job of my office in this case was to investigate and present evidence to the grand jury. The grand jury was instructed about the law by the judge who oversees it, not by the prosecutors, to avoid any question about the accuracy of the instruction.”
BCI’s files in this case have been posted to the attorney general’s website. The site archives files for officer-involved critical incidents only after a case is closed to ensure a fair investigation and judicial process.
“I began publishing all of the evidence our investigators find in officer-involved critical incidents as a way of helping the community understand what actually happened, and to know that the investigation was thorough, expert and independent,” Yost said.
Under AG Yost, BCI has been asked to investigate more than 220 officer-involved critical incidents statewide.
An archived video of this afternoon's press conference is available on the attorney general's Facebook page.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417
-30-