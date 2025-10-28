AG’s Office Receives International Recognition for Environmental Enforcement Initiative

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — An environmental initiative designed to combat illegal dumping in neighborhoods throughout Ohio has earned global recognition, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The honor, awarded by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, highlights “Shine a Light on Dumpers,” a collaborative effort among the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the Environmental Enforcement Section of Yost’s office, and local law enforcement agencies.

“Ohio is not anyone’s garbage can,” Yost said. “This award is proof that when local partners join forces and have access to the right tools, environmental crime doesn’t stand a chance.”

Launched on Earth Day in 2023, Shine a Light on Dumpers aims to help law enforcement and local governments address environmental challenges more effectively. The initiative employs training, education, legal guidance, investigative support, specialized equipment, and prosecutorial assistance in going after individuals and businesses that treat Ohio as a dumping ground.

Recognizing the growing toll that open dumping and open burning are having on communities, Yost’s Environmental team took the lead on this pervasive problem. Shine a Light on Dumpers won the Chief David Cameron Leadership in Environmental Crimes Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Underscoring the program’s impact is a recent case involving Brookfield resident Mark Domascieno, who was criminally charged after he was caught dumping more than 35 scrap tires in an East Side area of Youngstown. Resources provided by Shine a Light on Dumpers led to the charges.

Also as part of the initiative, Yost’s office in April awarded $1 million in grant funding to Ohio communities seeking to clean up illegal dump sites and deter future offenses. Twenty-nine grants were awarded.

