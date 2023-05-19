SkySpecs Acquires i4SEE to Expand Advanced Analytics and Predictive Maintenance Capabilities for Global Wind Industry
SkySpecs, a global leader in wind energy technology, has acquired i4SEE, a leader in fully automated wind turbine data analytics and fleet optimization.
We're thrilled to join forces with i4SEE to deliver actionable insights and equip wind customers with tools to make data-driven decisions while keeping a pulse on their assets’ health and performance.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SkySpecs, a global leader in wind energy technology, has acquired i4SEE, a leader in fully automated wind turbine data analytics and fleet optimization. The combined entity brings together world-class data insight and automation to help wind farm owners and operators to optimally invest in, maintain, and manage their assets for sustainable returns.
— Danny Ellis, CEO of SkySpecs
“Our global customers are facing critical challenges when it comes to budgeting and maximizing the life and returns of their assets as the wind industry matures,” said Danny Ellis, CEO of SkySpecs. “We are thrilled to join forces with i4SEE to deliver more actionable insights and equip global wind customers with the tools to make data-driven decisions while keeping a pulse on their assets’ health and performance.”
By adding i4SEE’s augmented intelligence capabilities to the SkySpecs portfolio will be able to provide many key benefits to wind farm owners and operators, such as:
- Actionable insights that drive actual cost savings: By combining the data and analytics of SkySpecs and i4SEE are able to leverage multiple information flows (blade inspection data, drivetrain CMS, SCADA analytics, and more) to ensure maximum information is extracted and translated into actionable insights that allow you to take control of your O&M spend.
- Valuable information to help quantify and manage asset risks: Together, SkySpecs and i4SEE can provide advanced analytics and augmented intelligence to enable early warning with less noise, allowing you to make confident, data-driven decisions.
- Earlier and more accurate fault detection to reduce downtime: By detecting failures as early as possible, your team gains valuable time to diagnose, inspect, and schedule repair of wind turbines in a way that is most cost-effective and before the equipment loses performance.
"We are excited about joining forces with SkySpecs. To solve the problems of wind farm owners and operators today, data acquisition and capture isn’t enough. The value is in the insights we can help give our customers from that data and the prioritization of decisions and steps they should take to help manage their risk," said Christopher Gray, CEO of i4SEE. “Joining with SkySpecs will enable us to leverage the volume of data that SkySpecs has and deliver actionable insights to the market at scale for the greatest performance impact.”
As the wind industry matures and assets age, there is an urgent need for wind farm owners, operators, and OEMs to seek out data-driven predictive insights and automation to best manage operating expenses, extend asset life, and realize optimal total production. The united entity of SkySpecs and i4SEE are excited to better meet the needs of the market by joining forces.
Join a webinar on May 31st to learn more about the powerful new capabilities and the problems SkySpecs and i4SEE will be able to solve together. Register today! https://share.hsforms.com/1T3l8yxr8SPedVR0K5iSpUwcuu57
About SkySpecs: SkySpecs is simplifying renewable energy asset management by offering purpose-built technologies and services that help our customers deliver industry-leading productivity, efficiency, and returns. Every day, we help our customers unlock the power of their data so they can make confident, informed decisions. Our team brings deep industry experience and a willingness to get our hands dirty to first understand and then solve customer problems on the ground. Learn more about our best-in-class technologies and how we’re helping the renewable energy industry realize its potential at www.skyspecs.com.
About i4SEE: Our software uses available operational data to detect and diagnose faults and deliver actionable recommendations. We have captured the domain expertise of a team of industry experts and embedded this knowledge into fully automated analytics algorithms. This enables us to regularly check the health status of entire wind turbine portfolios faster than any other solution in the market. We support our customers in developing new, digital processes to ensure that the resulting advisory information is converted into field actions, crossing the gap between data analytics and asset management.
Sarah Leitz
SkySpecs
+1 517-862-2686
sarah.leitz@skyspecs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram