SkySpecs Integrates Advanced AI Capabilities to Enhance Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring
- AI technology is essential for early and robust fault detection
- Horizon CMS unifies sensor data streams from the entire asset fleet into one Solution
With the launch of SkySpecs’ Horizon CMS platform, wind turbine operators can now unlock the full potential of their fleet data in order to lower O&M cost and focus on optimizing for maximum uptime. The Advanced Condition Monitoring Platform is enhanced with Kaleidoscope AI – a cutting-edge fault detection technology that uses AI for early and robust fault detection of critical drivetrain components like gearboxes, generators and main bearings. The Horizon CMS platform is disrupting the software paradigm that engineers have relied on for over a decade.
“We built the platform so operators can unify sensor data from across their entire fleet, and radically improve predictive performance and efficiency,” said Danny Ellis, CEO, SkySpecs. “True diagnostic AI has been a critical development path to help asset operators achieve a step change in monitoring efficiency. Through that effort, we realized early that asset owners also just need better CMS tools to improve efficiency and performance. CMS’ slow evolution has been holding the industry back. Horizon CMS is the leap forward the industry needs.”
Horizon CMS is a cloud-based platform for Condition Monitoring of renewable energy assets using sensor data streams from the already existing CMS hardware. It is built to enable the deployment of the Kaleidoscope AI library for advanced fault detection. The AI models are trained using CMS domain knowledge, mechanical data, and past failure data. This ensures that operators get early and robust warnings on developing faults. The work experience for CMS engineering teams will be revolutionized with a highly performant diagnostic toolbox and powerful alarm management workflows.
The software platform works across multiple CMS brands and seamlessly interfaces with existing hardware. It enables asset operators to unify condition monitoring across data streams into a single powerful platform. This is especially important for engineers and data scientists that are monitoring fleets with multi-brand wind turbines.
The resulting package is a high-performance cloud platform optimized for large-scale and advanced condition monitoring.
Horizon CMS was developed through industrial innovation partnerships with two of the top-5 largest wind farm operators in the world, who have provided the operational environment, and contributed data and expert knowledge needed to develop the platform. .
The off-the-shelf SaaS solution provides many key benefits to operators and engineers, such as:
- Less drivetrain related downtime + Better O&M Planning
- Turbine efficiency gains due to earlier and more robust fault detection, resulting in less downtime
- Up to 10X monitoring performance over classic CMS methods
- Unified CMS data streams in one user-friendly cloud platform
- Drastically simplified alarm management
“Horizon CMS is a part of setting the industry up to take a big step into the future,” added Ellis. “Access to actionable data is a key part of that next step. Operators know that data is crucial for performance management and long-term maintenance of fleets. Horizon CMS puts all the necessary data at their fingertips.”
About SkySpecs
SkySpecs is simplifying renewable energy asset management by offering purpose-built technologies and services that help our customers deliver industry-leading productivity, efficiency and returns. Every day we help our customers unlock the power of their data so they can make confident, informed decisions. Our team brings deep industry experience and a willingness to get our hands dirty to first understand and then solve customer problems on the ground. Learn more about our best-in-class technologies and how we’re helping the renewable energy industry realize its potential at www.skyspecs.com.
