SkySpecs Launches a Predictive Drivetrain Service that Delivers Next-level Insights
SkySpecs CMS Services is a predictive drivetrain service that scales to meet asset managers’ needs so they can make data-driven decisions.
Our goal is to go beyond pretty dashboards and deliver actionable insights so owners and operators can make data-driven decisions and optimize their resources.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkySpecs, a global provider of renewable energy O&M solutions, announced today the launch of their new CMS Services offering. SkySpecs CMS Services is a predictive drivetrain service that scales to meet asset managers’ needs wherever they may be in their O&M journey so they can make data-driven decisions.
— Danny Ellis
“There are a lot of software companies that have built really pretty dashboards. We've found that those companies have struggled to produce actionable insights on that data,” said Danny Ellis, CEO, SkySpecs. “Our goal here is to deliver that next level of insights so owners and operators can make data-driven decisions and optimize their resources, both financially and from a staffing perspective.”
This new service offering combines human expertise with advanced technology to provide many key benefits to asset managers, such as:
Reduced downtime, improved O&M planning, and a reduction in repair cost
Support for everything from data import to data connectivity to CMS setup
Actionable advice on all mechanical and equipment faults, troubleshooting, and prioritization help
Service levels that fit an organization’s specific needs
“Customers want action, and the core of everything we deliver moving forward is to take our software, automation, and our expertise to deliver the next step to the customer,” said Tom Hall, Head of CMS Services, SkySpecs. “We want to provide them with a list of action items that they can take to maximize the value of their farm. We are truly trying to partner with our customers. We want to help solve their problems together and enable them to deliver the most efficient energy generation in the world.”
SkySpecs CMS Services include full-scope monitoring, shadow monitoring, and one-off health checks. This offering will be available starting February 7, 2023. For more information on this new offering, visit www.skyspecs.com.
About SkySpecs: SkySpecs is simplifying renewable energy asset management by offering purpose-built technologies and services that help our customers deliver industry-leading productivity, efficiency, and returns. Every day, we help our customers unlock the power of their data so they can make confident, informed decisions. Our team brings deep industry experience and a willingness to get our hands dirty first to understand and then solve customer problems on the ground. Learn more about our best-in-class technologies and how we’re helping the renewable energy industry realize its potential at www.skyspecs.com.
Sarah Leitz
SkySpecs
+1 517-862-2686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram