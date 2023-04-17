The Sales Collective Teams Up with Outbound.Game for Unparalleled Sales Training Gamification

The Sales Collective partners with Outbound.Game to gamify sales training, enhancing engagement, retention, and performance. An industry-first in the U.S.
We are excited to partner with Outbound.Game and bring their gamification expertise to our sales training programs. Our clients will benefit greatly from this approach.”
— Steve Heroux, CEO of The Sales Collective
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering the Integration of Gamified Learning Experiences in the US Sales Training Industry
The Sales Collective is excited to announce a unique partnership with Outbound.Game, an Australian company specializing in gamified learning experiences. This alliance marks the first of its kind in the U.S., making The Sales Collective the only sales training company in the country to integrate this level of gamification into their training programs.
Through this partnership, The Sales Collective will utilize Outbound.Game's innovative platform to create immersive, interactive sales training experiences for its clients’ sales teams. The gamified approach is designed to boost engagement and retention, leading to more effective sales training, and ultimately, improved sales performance for their clients.
• First-ever partnership of its kind in the U.S. sales training industry.
• Exclusive integration of Outbound.Game's gamified learning experiences.
• Immersive, interactive sales training for clients.
• Enhanced engagement, retention, and sales performance.
"We are excited to partner with Outbound.Game and bring their gamification expertise to our sales training programs," said Steve Heroux, CEO of The Sales Collective. "Our clients will benefit greatly from this approach, and we are confident that it will lead to even greater success in their teams’ sales performance."
This partnership is just one example of The Sales Collective's commitment to providing the most effective sales training programs in the industry. By partnering with Outbound.Game, the company continues to lead the way in innovation and excellence in sales training.
About The Sales Collective
The Sales Collective is pioneering a new frontier in partnered selling and sales growth. Their customers & clients range from individuals who would like to improve their effectiveness and become true sales professionals to large corporations who would like to revamp, revitalize, or reimagine their entire sales operation from top to bottom. Capability, Coaching, and Continuation are the cornerstones of their process, and they help to reshape the way you think about selling in today’s marketplace. Visit us at: TheSalesCollective.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.