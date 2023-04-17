Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 - FREE Shipping Offer

In exciting news today, Eric Clapton has announced the 6th Crossroads Guitar Festival which will take place over two nights on September 23rd and 24th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Clapton will be bringing together notable guitarists and friends such as Albert Lee, Andy Fairweather Low, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Sonny Landreth, Sheryl Crow, Robert Randolph, Robbie Robertson, Jimmie Vaughn, Stephen Stills and ZZ Top.
Since its inception, Clapton's vision for the Crossroads Guitar Festival has been to create an event where his friends and contemporaries can have fun and perform together for the benefit of a good cause. All profits from the Festival will benefit The Crossroads Centre at Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent persons. To be among the first to know when tickets are being released, click here.
Reader Offer: FREE Shipping
Genesis is honoured to publish Eric Clapton's official limited edition book and record set, Sunshine Of Your Love documenting the Crossroads Festivals, 1999-2013. Some of the final copies of the book are still available and we are celebrating the news of the upcoming festival with a special FREE shipping offer.
Sunshine Of Your Love
Eric Clapton and Friends
£325
This week only, we are offering our subscribers FREE shipping for purchases of Sunshine Of Your Love until Sunday 23rd April. Simply enter the gift code CROSSROADS23 when you checkout online.
Terms & Conditions
The CROSSROADS23 gift code must be entered at checkout during the offer period.
The promotion will run until midnight on Sunday 23rd April, while stocks last.
Gift Codes cannot be combined with other codes, offers, or discounts.
Gift Codes cannot be resold, redeemed, refunded for cash, or used towards previous purchases.
