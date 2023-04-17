Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 - FREE Shipping Offer

17 Apr 2023

In exciting news today, Eric Clapton has announced the 6th Crossroads Guitar Festival which will take place over two nights on September 23rd and 24th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Clapton will be bringing together notable guitarists and friends such as Albert Lee, Andy Fairweather Low, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Sonny Landreth, Sheryl Crow, Robert Randolph, Robbie Robertson, Jimmie Vaughn, Stephen Stills and ZZ Top.

click here Since its inception, Clapton's vision for the Crossroads Guitar Festival has been to create an event where his friends and contemporaries can have fun and perform together for the benefit of a good cause. All profits from the Festival will benefit The Crossroads Centre at Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent persons. To be among the first to know when tickets are being released,​.





Reader Offer: FREE Shipping

Sunshine Of Your Love Genesis is honoured to publish Eric Clapton's official limited edition book and record set,documenting the Crossroads Festivals, 1999-2013. Some of the final copies of the book are still available and we are celebrating the news of the upcoming festival with a special FREE shipping offer.

Sunshine Of Your Love Eric Clapton and Friends £325

Sunshine Of Your Love Sunday 23rd April . Simply enter the gift code CROSSROADS23 This week only, we are offering our subscribers FREE shipping for purchases ofuntil. Simply enter the gift codewhen you checkout online.

Terms & Conditions



