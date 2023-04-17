A meeting was held with the chairman of Interparliamentary Group of Korean-Turkmen Friendship

17/04/2023

On April 17, in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs B.Myatiev met with the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Lee Dal-gon, who is in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, topical issues on the bilateral agenda in all areas of partnership were discussed. In this context, the importance of negotiations at the highest level, which determine the positive nature of interstate interaction was noted.

The parties stated the consistent development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which has become an important component of bilateral political relations in recent years. In this regard, within the framework of the talks, special attention was paid to the parliamentary friendship groups established under the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the National assembly of the Republic of Korea, whose activities contribute to the expansion of bilateral contacts and the exchange of experience in the field of lawmaking.

The parties stressed that the visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Korea, which took place in November last year, gave special dynamics to the Turkmen-Korean relations.

Emphasizing the active development of trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, the sides paid attention to the important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Korean Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation in uniting joint efforts to develop bilateral partnership. Further prospects for cooperation in the field of science, education, medicine, sports, tourism, cultural and humanitarian contacts were noted.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also informed that the Turkmen side is preparing to hold the 16th “Central Asia + Republic of Korea” cooperation forum in Ashgabat this year.