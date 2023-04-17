Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,553 in the last 365 days.

A meeting was held with the chairman of Interparliamentary Group of Korean-Turkmen Friendship

A meeting was held with the chairman of Interparliamentary Group of Korean-Turkmen Friendship

17/04/2023

146

On April 17, in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs B.Myatiev met with the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Lee Dal-gon, who is in Ashgabat on a working visit. 

During the meeting, topical issues on the bilateral agenda in all areas of partnership were discussed. In this context, the importance of negotiations at the highest level, which determine the positive nature of interstate interaction was noted.

The parties stated the consistent development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which has become an important component of bilateral political relations in recent years. In this regard, within the framework of the talks, special attention was paid to the parliamentary friendship groups established under the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the National assembly of the Republic of Korea, whose activities contribute to the expansion of bilateral contacts and the exchange of experience in the field of lawmaking.

The parties stressed that the visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Korea, which took place in November last year, gave special dynamics to the Turkmen-Korean relations.

Emphasizing the active development of trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, the sides paid attention to the important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Korean Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation in uniting joint efforts to develop bilateral partnership. Further prospects for cooperation in the field of science, education, medicine, sports, tourism, cultural and humanitarian contacts were noted.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also informed that the Turkmen side is preparing to hold the 16th “Central Asia + Republic of Korea” cooperation forum in Ashgabat this year.

You just read:

A meeting was held with the chairman of Interparliamentary Group of Korean-Turkmen Friendship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more