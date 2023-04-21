Bertha Mae's Brownies, Renowned Brownie Company, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Brownie Company - 2023”

Bertha Mae's Brownie Company Wendy Pomerantz

We're honored to include Bertha Mae's Brownies into our BoLAA family.” — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bertha Mae's Brownies, renowned brownie company, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Brownie Company - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Bertha Mae's Brownies into our BoLAA family."

Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. was established after Wendy Pomerantz, Bertha Mae's great-granddaughter, chose to share this recipe with the world more than 100 years after Bertha Mae's birth. Bertha Mae's original recipe can still be tasted in the Original brownies even though delicious treats have been added to the base of the recipe.

Bertha Mae was born in Hope, Arkansas, in the year 1880. She developed the best brownie recipe as she was growing up and shared it with her kids. Wendy Pomerantz's grandma was one of those kids who gave the recipe to Wendy's mother, who then gave it to Wendy. Wendy Pomerantz states, "We all have that one person who makes us smile and long for times past. For my mom that person was my great-grandmother, Bertha Mae, for me it’s my mom. Bertha Mae was my mother’s best friend and cheerleader. Like my mom she was funny, warm, affectionate, and elegant; a well-mannered troublemaker whose love was unconditional and addiction to chocolate irrepressible."

"My great-grandmother’s beautiful soul is what made her one heck of a baker," continues Pomerantz. "She loved spending time with family and friends and knew the kitchen is where memories are made. Being of service to others inspired her, and, like a meticulous artisan, she created recipes that left others wanting more. Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. was born out of the desire to pass on the spirit of my great-grandmother who’s been celebrating family, friends, and first dates since the 1880's."