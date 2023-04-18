Crossword Cybersecurity Plc gains further traction in Higher Education

LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, today announces that two UK universities have gone live with its third party supply chain assurance platform Rizikon Assurance. The contract win follows on from Crossword’s attendance at the UK’s UCISA (Universities and Colleges Information Systems Association) national conference earlier this month.
UCISA is the professional body for digital practitioners in Education. They represent almost all the major UK universities and higher education colleges with a growing membership among other educational institutions and commercial organisations interested in information systems and technology in UK education. Crossword is a UCISA member and the following quote from the UCISA Strategic plan particularly resonates with the Company: “UCISA recognises that the Higher Education and Further Education Sectors continue to operate in a challenging period of sustained change. As a result, the need to seek out best practice from both within and outside the sector – as well as the best products and services – has never been greater, to ensure the [UCISA] community has the agility and creativity needed to meet the challenges of tomorrow”.
Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading cyber security product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers.
The greatest cybersecurity threats to organisations of any size arise from suppliers, third parties and connected technologies. This is because their third party nature makes it very difficult to assure and control them in a timely manner. Recent research independently conducted for Crossword of over 200 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) found that 83 per cent. of CISOs viewed “ensuring that the entire supply chain is water-tight in its ability to defend and recover against threat actors” as a challenge.
Sean Arrowsmith, Group Sales Director for Crossword Cybersecurity, commented: "At a time when supply chain attacks are being increasingly used to infiltrate educational institutions, we are finding more and more universities and colleges are taking a proactive approach to managing their supply chain risk. Being a member of the UCISA network has really helped Crossword to foster close collaboration within the community in order to remove cyber risk so that effort can be spent on educational outcomes.”
You can learn more about the full range cyber security products and consulting services available from Crossword Cybersecurity by visiting www.crosswordcybersecurity.com.
About Crossword Cybersecurity plc
Crossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword’s areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.
Crossword’s end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale AI-based network monitoring, our Trillion and Arc breached credentials tracking platforms, and incident response. Crossword’s work in digital identity is based on the World Wide Web Consortium W3C verifiable credentials standard and our current solution, Identiproof, enables secure digital verification of individuals to prevent fraud.
Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.
