Fine Tune Kicks Off 2023 with Six Major Client Wins

CHICAGO, IL, US, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect expense management services, today announced six particularly noteworthy client wins of Q1 2023. These new client organizations operate within a diverse mix of industries, including energy, transportation, education, and manufacturing. Fine Tune is helping to solve their most complex challenges in expense categories such as uniform rental, waste & recycling, pest control, and security & guard services.
The new client acquisitions include:
- A $12B multinational semiconductor company specializing in data conversion, signal processing and power management technology. Fine Tune will deliver expense management services related to industrial laundering, linens, uniform/corporate apparel, and related facility services.
- An $8.5B producer of printing inks/pigments and a provider of materials to packaging, publication, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, and other industrial markets. Fine Tune will manage and optimize this client’s waste & recycling program.
- A $2B manufacturer that specializes in the production of heavy-duty transit buses. Fine Tune will manage and optimize their uniform rental and waste & recycling programs.
- A $9.8B global building and construction materials company with 19,000 employees in 31 countries. Fine Tune will manage and optimize the client’s pest control program by providing compliance audits, resolving overcharges and ensuring credits are recovered, implementing new account protocol enhancements, and visiting sites through a “boots on the ground” approach.
- A $1.5B supplier of automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise market. Fine Tune will manage and optimize this customer’s uniform rental and waste & recycling programs.
- A leading provider of alternative and special education programs across more than 235 school districts nationwide. Fine Tune will manage and optimize this organization’s waste & recycling program.
"We’re delighted these organizations selected Fine Tune and trust us to effectively manage their most burdensome expenses. Access to our world-class industry experts armed with our proprietary technology, eMOAT(SM), will better position the stakeholders within these client organizations to defend their bottom lines," said Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune. “Despite the relatively large size of many of these new clients, the procurement departments of businesses in this echelon continue to face resource and personnel challenges, making it impossible to engage in any sort of actual expense management. The good news? That will no longer be the case for our new clients.”
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com
