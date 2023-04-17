CERTIFi by Mercy College Partners with The Society for Diversity to Offer Diversity Certification to New York Tri-State

Through the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®, CERTIFi by Mercy College will prepare adult learners for the next generation of diversity at work.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Diversity Inc. (Society) is excited to announce a licensing partnership with CERTIFi by Mercy College (CERTIFi), an adult education division of the College designed for adult learners to advance their skills and gain credentials vital in today’s workforce. The partnership is a part of the Society’s overall strategy to leverage IDC’s intellectual property and impart diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) skills and knowledge in rapidly changing worksites. Together, the organizations can help engage talent, develop leaders, and yield positive DEI results throughout the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.Today, more employers are challenged to design meaningful interventions that eliminate racism, inequity, and bias in hiring, compensation, management, and promotions. "Inclusive excellence needs to go beyond diversity officers; it needs to be fully integrated with all company functions, including finance, customer service, healthcare, software development, and more,” says Society President Leah Smiley. “Regardless of job function, IDC's certification program can help DEI champions create opportunities for everyone while minimizing organizational risks. Not only does Mercy College enable adult learners to improve their careers, but they’re also certified as a minority and Hispanic-serving institution. It culminates in a highly valuable collaboration.”“In addition to Mercy College's long-standing commitment to creating career opportunities for learners from all backgrounds, I have heard directly from corporate leaders and public officials that regional economic growth directly depends on our ability to truly diversify the full spectrum of employment throughout all our industry sectors,” said Brian Amkraut, Vice President and General Manager of Mercy’s Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact. “CERTIFi is pleased to partner with the Society, a recognized leader in this field, to offer training to corporate clients and individuals looking to address the critical economic and social imperatives for change in this area.”The number one credentialing program for equity and inclusion, IDC designed its rigorous certification system to serve as a standard for inclusive excellence. The diversity certification process is designed for all types of employees, from the C-Suite and supervisors to human resources and diversity champions. It consists of a standardized test and a peer-reviewed work-related project to ensure that employees have the knowledge and skill to lead culture change at work. IDC is in the process of completing its accreditation process with the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and is a current member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence.For professionals seeking to achieve bottom-line impact and make real progress in their careers and for their organizations, CERTIFi by Mercy College will offer both the Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)eight-week exam preparation courses. The classes will be offered virtually and will meet twice weekly for 1.5 hours. The first CDPoffering is June 6-Aug. 1, 2023, while the first CDEcourse is scheduled for June 5-July 31. For more information or to register, please visit click here ###About The Society for DiversityThe Society for Diversity works with professionals and executives to advance workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Since 2009, the Society for Diversity has combined education and technology to develop effective workforce DEI interventions. The global leader supports more than 1200 individual and corporate members with education and networking opportunities through its membership organization while its subsidiary, the Institute of Diversity Certification (IDC), is the world’s leading DEI certification program. For more information about The Society for Diversity, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org About the Institute for Diversity CertificationA fully-owned subsidiary of The Society for Diversity, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)delivers competency-based education that advances diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace. With candidates and designees in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries, the industry-leading diversity certification provider confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP), Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)credentials and two programming bias certification programs for the IT sector. For more information about IDC, please visit www.diversitycertification.org About Mercy CollegeFounded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy College is an independent, coeducational college that offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs within five schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The vibrancy of the College culture is sustained by a diverse student body from around the region. The College offers campuses in Dobbs Ferry, the Bronx and Manhattan as well as online offerings. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu About CERTIFi by Mercy CollegeCERTiFi by Mercy College provides courses and certificates designed for adult learners with or without a college degree. CERTiFi continuously monitors labor trends to offer the most relevant content to help learners advance their skills and gain credentials vital in today's workforce. To learn more, visit certifi.mercy.edu ContactsKaren Ledford, Marketing ManagerThe Society for Diversity and Institute for Diversity Certificationkledford@societyfordiversity.orgRegina Nero WattleyDirector of MarketingCERTIFi by Mercy Collegerwattley@mercy.edu