EverService Launches Compliance and Whistleblower Hotline for Businesses to Ensure Ethical Business Practices

EverService Holdings, LLC

Report instances of unethical behavior or sensitive topics anonymously and with complete confidentiality.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings LLC, (EverService) has announced the launch of EverHotline, a new 24/7 Compliance and Whistleblower Hotline service available to millions of companies throughout the country.

EverHotline is staffed by trained professionals who are experienced in handling sensitive and confidential information.

Reports can be made anonymously over the phone or by filling out a digital form, and the hotline provides employees with an easy and secure way to report suspected misconduct, fraud or other compliance-related concerns.

"We are thrilled to offer this new service for our clients," said Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService. "We take compliance and ethics very seriously, and this hotline is just one example of our commitment to upholding the highest standards of business conduct."

EverService continues to expand its portfolio of business solutions that are meaningful for its clients. The launch of the Compliance and Whistleblower Hotline is part of EverService's ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance programs and enhance corporate governance. The company has also invested in additional compliance training and resources to ensure that all employees understand their role in maintaining a culture of integrity.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/