7500 PEOPLE ATTENDED 2023 BUSINESS & LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE PRESENTED BY DR. BILL WINSTON, $64,500 IN CASH PRIZES AWARDED

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 23, 24, and 25, Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, entrepreneur, and business leader, welcomed more than 7,500 people, both in-person and virtually, to the 2023 Business & Leadership Conference (BLC), a two-day hybrid experience that equips entrepreneurs and leaders with strategies and tools to create their own economies and dominate their industries.
The event kicked off on Thursday, March 23rd with a Joseph Business School (JBS) Global Alumni event. Alexander Nicholas, executive vice president of learning, innovation, and society with XPrize Foundation was the keynote speaker. During the Global Entrepreneurs awards, Stacey Minor, founder and CEO of Sweet Potato Patch Chicago and a JBS Alumnus, was named 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year and was presented with a $7,500 cash award. Sweet Potato Patch Chicago is a Foodaceutical ™ Company that develops healthy food-based products and seeks to increase access to healthier food options for those who live in food deserts. There was always a cash raffle where $550 was given away during the JBS Global Alumni event.
On Friday, March 24th, the day started with the 2023 BLC Pitch Competition where entrepreneurs from around the world, virtually or in person, showcased products and services that have a measurable kingdom impact, have the potential for commercialization and scalability, and fill a need that solves real problems in the marketplace. Following the 2023 BLC Pitch Competition, the top-three winners were announced including Charmaine Merriweather of HUES Book Box, the first-place winner of $10,000; Miriam Glenn of Silky Babes & Co, the second-place winner of $5000; and Crystal Fisher of Protected Biometrics, the third-place winner of $2500.
The conference also featured an ongoing career fair & business expo that included more than 110 exhibitors.
This year’s conference featured some of the most dynamic talents in the industry. On Friday, March 24, Michael Vick, four-time NFL Pro Bowler, and Fox Sports analyst was featured in a one-on-one fireside chat with Dr. Bill Winston. Satis Patel, president and owner of Blue Star Hospitality, LLC, also spoke that evening during the main session, while Travis Greene, chart-topping gospel recording artist and pastor of Forward City Church, led the attendees in praise and worship.
On Saturday, March 25, the event continued with a morning session where seven-time Grammy Award nominee, and Stellar Award-winning gospel singer, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, opened the session in praise and worship. Charles Payne, Fox Business Network financial journalist and host of Fox’s Making Money with Charles Payne, and Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, global manufacturing and sustainability with General Motors, also spoke on the main stage during the morning session. After a break for lunch, the 2023 BLC Conference continued with an afternoon session featuring Dr. Prince Preyer, an agricultural innovator, and Dr. Bill Winston, who closed out the distinguished event.
The BLC offered a variety of dynamic business and leadership workshops, including Start a Business From a Smartphone with Keon Morning, Taking Your Wealth to the Next Level with Catrice Wells, Mary Greene, Darius Grandberry, Protect Your Business From Cyber Threats Workshop with James Hondros, and International/Global Forum hosted by Dr. Deloris Thomas.
The BLC was hosted by the nationally accredited Joseph Business School founded by Dr. Winston more than two decades ago. The school, which has a campus and online program, teaches business leaders and entrepreneurs how to excel in the marketplace using the practical and spiritual principles found in the Bible. Joseph Business School is committed to eradicating poverty, creating generational wealth, and closing the wealth gap in black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership. There were also several prizes given away during this year’s BLC, including one winner who walked away with gold bars valued at $4,150.
About Dr. Bill Winston
Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois. He is also the founder of the nationally accredited Joseph Business School, which has a global impact on six continents and an online program; president of Bill Winston Ministries, a partnership-based global outreach ministry; the Living Word School of Ministry and Missions; and Faith Ministries Alliance (FMA), an organization of more than eight hundred churches and ministries under his spiritual covering in the United States and around the globe. The ministry owns and operates two shopping malls: Forest Park Plaza in Forest Park and Washington Plaza in Tuskegee, Alabama. He is married to Veronica and is the father of three children and the grandfather of eight.
