TCAD Kicks Off National Volunteer Week with Volunteer Impact Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ­– Today, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) recognized April 17-22 as National Volunteer Week, highlighting the vital service of volunteers through the agency’s annual Volunteer Impact Report.

“As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, let us acknowledge the men and women of all ages who devote their time, talent, and resources to the greater good,” said TCAD Executive Director James Dunn. “Each year, our Volunteer Impact Report paints a picture of the powerful effect our network of volunteers has on Tennessee’s older adult population. I encourage everyone to live up to the spirit of our State’s nickname and serve one another.”

National Volunteer Week is recognized each year during the third week in April and is an opportunity to thank volunteers who keep many organizations running, communities safe, and provide the services that otherwise would not exist without volunteers.

In 2020, TCAD began tracking volunteer data across its programs, which culminated in the inaugural Volunteer Impact Report. Since then, volunteer engagement and participation have increased each year.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

· Over 10,000 volunteers donated their time and personal resources to at least one program.

· More than 452,000 hours of service were completed by volunteers across the state.

· In total, the hours put in by Tennesseans represent over $12.8 million of in-kind contributions.

You can view the full 2023 report here.

Click here for more information on volunteering with TCAD’s programs.