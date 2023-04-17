OMTEC® Conference Announces Exhibitor Presentation Winners

Exhibitor Presentation Topics include advancements in Additive Manufacturing, Orthopedic Implant Inspections and Next-generation Materials for Medical Devices
CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OMTEC, the Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference, is the world's most comprehensive medical device tradeshow solely focused on orthopedic design and manufacturing. The event takes place June 13-15 in Chicago and will attract OEM engineers and executives for 2.5 days of networking and knowledge-building to advance orthopedic technologies.
To bolster OMTEC’s robust education curriculum, exhibitors were invited to submit presentation abstracts on their technical knowledge, best practices, case studies, how-tos and innovations to enhance the learning and partnership opportunities for all participants. OMTEC’s Advisory Board, which includes representatives from Arthrex, Smith+Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet, considered all submissions and selected the following 10 companies and topics for in-booth presentations on June 14 and 15.
- Lowell, Streamlining Orthopedic Implant Inspection with AI Techniques
- MB&A, Call To Action: Trade Skill Shortage and How to Overcome the Challenge
- Metal Craft and Riverside Machine & Engineering, 2D Barcode Compliance for EU 2017/745 MDR: Are You Ready?
- Croom Medical, A Next-Generation Material for Medical Devices: Tantalum
- Rosler Metal Finishing, Surface Finishing Methods for Joint and Trauma Implants
- Amnovis, The Next Big Thing in Additive Manufacturing: Multi-Metal Printing
- STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies, Considerations for Sterilization of Orthopedic Devices with X-ray
- CAM Bioceramics, Antimicrobial Calcium Phosphates for Orthopedic Applications
- ARCH Additive, Which Additive Manufacturing Platform is Best for Your Project?
- Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, Building a Learning Culture to Support Your Greatest Asset: People
Presentation summaries, times and locations can be found on the conference website. In addition, a list of honorable mentions from Anca, Acme Manufacturing, AddUp, Avalign Technologies, Carpenter Technology, Intech, KMM Group, Lincotek Medical, Rollomatic, Steris and United Performance Metals represents the countless topics of importance to the orthopedic manufacturing community.
“The selection process is always challenging for the board,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD® Inc., the company behind the OMTEC event. “We extend our sincere thanks to all 160 exhibitors for supporting business-critical education for orthopedic OEMs.”
The exhibit floor boasts 160 orthopedic suppliers that are vested in the orthopedic industry and possess upwards of 30+ essential capabilities, such as orthopedic implant and instrument manufacturing, component parts, metals, biomaterials, surface preparation/finishing, sterile packaging, reusable cases and trays and advanced engineering and product development support.
“The OMTEC experience is renowned within the medical device industry,” added Ms. LaWell. “The orthopedic industry is a close-knit community of incredibly talented and innovative professionals who are focused on cutting-edge orthopedic technology. Every interaction is an opportunity to make that essential connection you need to move your initiative or orthopedic innovation forward.”
Registration for this popular orthopedic event is open. All those involved in the orthopedic commercialization chain — engineer, executive, buyer, surgeon, investor, manufacturer — are encouraged to visit the conference website, www.OMTECexpo.com, to learn more and confirm their participation.
About OMTEC
OMTEC is the world’s only conference exclusively serving the global orthopedic manufacturing community. Its mission is to educate, connect and empower the people who build orthopedic products.
About ORTHOWORLD®
Founded in 1992, ORTHOWORLD is a highly specialized media firm offering strategic intelligence, integrated advertising and educational conferences exclusively to orthopedic executives and their teams.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.