Selro Announces Integration with Secret Sales, Empowering Retailers to Streamline Multichannel Sales

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Selro's Newest Integration with Secret Sales Empowers Retailers to Streamline Multichannel Sales

Selro, a leading provider of multichannel e-commerce solutions, has announced its latest integration with Secret Sales, the UK's leading private shopping club.

Selro's new integration with Secret Sales provides retailers with a streamlined platform to manage their multichannel sales from a single location. This integration allows retailers to easily list their products on Secret Sales, manage their inventory levels, and fulfil orders with ease.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with Secret Sales," said the spokesperson for Selro. "Our platform is designed to help retailers streamline their multichannel sales, and this integration with Secret Sales allows us to continue delivering on that promise."

This new integration is part of Selro's ongoing commitment to providing retailers with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive e-commerce landscape. By partnering with leading marketplaces like Secret Sales, Selro is helping retailers to reach more customers and drive revenue growth.

With Selro's new integration with Secret Sales, retailers can now:

Manage inventory levels across multiple channels
Fulfil orders with ease
Monitor sales performance across all channels

About Selro

Selro is a leading provider of multichannel e-commerce solutions for retailers. Our platform is designed to help retailers streamline their sales across multiple channels, including Amazon, eBay, and more. With Selro, retailers can manage their inventory levels, fulfil orders with ease, and monitor their sales performance from a single location.

About Secret Sales

Secret Sales is the UK's leading private shopping club, offering its members access to exclusive sales events from the world's top designer brands. With more than 5 million registered members, Secret Sales is one of the largest online retailers in the UK.

For more information about Selro's new integration with Secret Sales, please contact us at the address below:

Mary Evans
Selro
+44 118 466 1244
email us here

