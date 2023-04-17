AUVSI Rocky Mountain Chapter to Host XPONENTIAL 2023 Kickoff Event

Coors Field, ©Vic Moss

DENVER, CO, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Rocky Mountain Chapter will host a special kick-off event for XPONENTIAL 2023 on May 8, 2023 at Coors Field in Denver.

The "Colorado KO," or “CO KO,” aims to provide attendees with a fun and engaging opportunity to network, reconnect with old friends, and support the non-profit mission of the AUVSI Rocky Mountain Chapter.



"We're looking forward to welcoming attendees from around the world to Denver for XPONENTIAL 2023 and showing them what the Rocky Mountain region has to offer," says Lora O’Toole, president of the AUVSI Rocky Mountain Chapter. "After a challenging few years, we're excited to bring the chapter back with a bang and jump-start the conference with an unforgettable party."

Co-hosted by AUVSI and Messe Düsseldorf North America, XPONENTIAL is the leading annual gathering for global leaders and end users of uncrewed technologies. The kickoff event will feature food, drinks, and entertainment with beautiful city and mountain views from Coors Field.

Early bird tickets start at $99, with proceeds going toward supporting the AUVSI Rocky Mountain Chapter's mission of promoting industry growth, encouraging safe and responsible use of uncrewed systems, and advocating for regulatory policies in line with these goals.

Attendees can connect with industry leaders, government representatives, and technology enthusiasts in a relaxed and informal setting. Don't miss this opportunity to kick off XPONENTIAL 2023 in style!



Event Details

WHEN: May 8, 2023

WHERE: Coors Field, Denver, CO

ATTENDEE REGISTRATION: On Eventbrite here

MEDIA CONTACT: Credentialed press covering XPONENTIAL 2023 can contact lora@dronedek.com for complementary KO tickets.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

About XPONENTIAL

Co-hosted by AUVSI and Messe Düsseldorf North America, XPONENTIAL is the leading annual gathering for global leaders and end users of uncrewed technologies. Founded on a belief that cross-pollination drives innovation, it’s the only event designed to advance the entire autonomy ecosystem. Each year, the show welcomes thousands of the industry’s top minds to cultivate collaboration, spark new ideas, and this year, build the blueprint for autonomy. XPONENTIAL is a catalyst – helping each attendee transform their vision into real opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.xponential.org