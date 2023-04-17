The Edge Group Announces new partnership with GuardDog AI

The Edge Group, one of the nation’s leading distributor-owned buying and marketing groups, announces new partnership with guardDog.ai.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Group, one of the nation’s leading distributor-owned buying and marketing groups, is pleased to announce new partnership with Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai.

GuardDog for home & business is the only cybersecurity service that uses AI to automatically detect cyber threats, protecting your network, devices, devices, and Wi-Fi from cyberattacks. Their service comes with a cloud-based security operations dashboard that simplifies cybersecurity management through automation. Incidents, responses, and reports are all at your fingertips to ensure you can maintain a healthy network environment.

“By partnering with GuardDog, Edge member distributors can offer their customers an opportunity to be leaders in the evolving home and business cyber technology industry, while increasing revenue streams with a new cloud-based service for their clients”, said Nick Scarane, President of Edge Group.

“Simplified Cyber Resilience begins with guardDog acting as an alarm exposing threats, helping to stopping cyber attacks where often businesses and consumers are lacking the expertise or resources to do either effectively.” stated Peter Bookman, C.E.O. “Our team is excited to partner with The Edge Group”

With over 30 years in business, Edge has been delivering programs to both independent distributors and leading suppliers that help promote rapid growth, improve operational efficiencies, and increase profitability. Enhanced visibility through Edge’s digital marketing platform and innovative tools drives sales efforts to gain and retain market share. Edge has grown to represent more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. Distributor membership maintains over 1,200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Exceeding $1.2 billion in annual buying power, Edge rivals national distributors in strength, inventory, and sales.

To learn more about The Edge Group visit http://www.edge-group.com.

About Guard Dog AI

Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) “2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology” in additionally to the triple wins in 2021 and 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award(s) for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards. Their Protective Cloud Service (PSC) cyber security software works with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and attack response. The solution provides network protection and visibility by exposing invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to their network. It uses patented technology to prevent cybersecurity threats before compromising network environments. Visit guardDog.ai for more information, follow on Twitter

https://twitter.com/GuardDogAI or https://www.instagram.com/guarddog.ai/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by, which such performance will be achieved.