The Edge Group Announces new partnerships with Alfred Inc. and Arrow Fastener Company

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Group, one of the nation’s leading distributor-owned buying and marketing groups, is pleased to announce new partnerships with Alfred Incorporated and Arrow Fastener Company.

Alfred Inc. offers “Smart Lock” products that represent a perfect blend of security convenience and design. Easily installed on any standard door and capable of integrating with Smart Home and Security Control Systems, their Deadbolts and Mortise locks are perfect for both SFR and MFD markets.

“As a ‘Smart Locks’ supplier, Alfred is a perfect complement to Edge’s other security and automation lines”, said Nick Scarane, President of Edge Group. “With their stylish and highly functional options, customers will love how they look and work.”

Another great addition to the Edge Roster, Arrow Fastener Company, has grown to become the US market leader in fastening tools for professional tradespeople and serious do-it-yourselfers. Founded in New York City in 1929, Arrow has been synonymous with stapling due in part to the global success of the T50, the world’s bestselling staple gun.

“This is an excellent addition for members to be able to easily offer without buying from a 3rd party source,” said Hugh Hughes, VP of Vendor Relations. “Arrow Fastener manufactures staple guns and fasteners and other tools that have excellent functionality and practicality while their quality and reliability make these products a good choice for the professional contracting industries.”

With over 30 years in business, Edge has been delivering programs to both independent distributors and leading suppliers that help promote rapid growth, improve operational efficiencies, and increase profitability. Enhanced visibility through Edge’s digital marketing platform and innovative tools drives sales efforts to gain and retain market share. Edge has grown to represent more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. Distributor membership maintains over 1,200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Exceeding $1.2 billion in annual buying power, Edge rivals national distributors in strength, inventory, and sales. Learn more about The Edge Group at http://www.edge-group.com.

About Alfred Inc.

Founded in 2014, Alfred is the largest and most advanced residential management platform. Since its inception, Alfred has focused on providing a resident-first experience. With an unparalleled knowledge of what residents want and technology that boosts income and efficiency for owners and operators, Alfred provides a single stop that elevates the rental ecosystem for all involved. Named by Fast Company as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies, Alfred's AOS technology drives lower operating costs and higher returns for property owners and operators. Through strategic partnerships with international real-estate owners and operators such as Hines, Related, RXR, Greystar, Invesco, Brookfield and J.P. Morgan. With RKW, Alfred's portfolio now extends to more than 300,000 residents in 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada and has planned expansions in Europe, Israel and Asia. To learn more, visit www.helloalfred.com

About Arrow Fastener

Arrow Fastener Co., LLC is a leading manufacturer of manual and electric staple and nail guns, glue and rivet tools which are sold to consumers and commercial contractors, primarily through home centers, mass merchants and specialized retailers. For more than five decades, the T50® staple gun has been the industry standard, as the world's best-selling staple gun. Today, Arrow Fastener is a trusted supplier of reliable, innovative, and affordable products for both building trade professionals and DIY projects. For more information, visit www.arrowfastener.com.