The Edge Group Announces Annual Award Winners

The Edge Group announced their Annual Member and Preferred Supplier Awards during the Edge Fall Conference, which took place October 24-26 in Nashville, TN.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Group, one of the nation's leading distributor-owned buying and marketing group, has announced their Annual Member and Preferred Supplier Awards.

The awards honor both Edge distributor members and Preferred Vendors for various growth achievements over the past year. In addition, several suppliers were recognized for outstanding service levels in different categories. Winners were recognized during the Edge Fall Conference, which took place October 24-26 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chief Operating Officer Melissa Sealy stated, "Edge is pleased to recognize and congratulate our 2022 award winners. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to the growth and progress of the group. We appreciate your support and look forward to continued success”.

EDGE DISTRIBUTOR MEMBER AWARDS:

Top Volume Member:

The “Raising the Bar” award recognizes the Member with the highest sales volume over a 12-month period. The 2022 Top Volume member was Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY).

30/30 Award

The prestigious 30/30 Award is achieved by growing a minimum of 30% in volume with at least 30% of Edge Group’s Preferred Suppliers. Edge congratulates Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions (Harrisburg, PA) for this feat.

20/20 Award

The elite 20/20 Award is achieved by growing a minimum of 20% in volume with at least 20% of Edge Group’s Preferred Suppliers. Accolades go to Accessotronik, Inc. (St-Laurent, QC), Dee Electronics (Cedar Rapids, IA), Goldcom, Inc. (South St. Paul, MN), Hutch & Son, Inc. (Evansville, IN), Masline Electronics, Inc. (Rochester, NY), Synergy Datacom Supply, Inc. (Oklahoma City, OK) and VEC Supply (Charlottesville, VA).

Growth Awards:

Member Growth awards recognize the Edge members that achieved the highest percentage of growth within their market size category. 2022 Recipients include Accessotronik Inc. (St-Laurent, QC), Southwest Automated Security, Inc. (Dallas, TX), Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions (Harrisburg, PA), Lone Star Systems Supply LLC (San Antonio, TX), Dee Electronics (Cedar Rapids, IA), Goldcom, Inc. (South St. Paul, MN) and Tristate Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY).

Top Program Supporter

The “MVP award” is given to the Edge member who supported the highest number of Preferred Supplier Programs. Edge’s 2022 "Most Valuable Player" was Electronics Supply Co., Inc. (Kansas City, MO).

Million Dollar Club Awards:

Members in the prestigious “Million Dollar Club” become a part of this top group by reaching a minimum of $1 million dollars in sales with Edge Preferred Suppliers in a 12-month period.

Joining Edge’s Legacy Members, the following members were recognized for growing a category level:

Goldcom Inc. (South St. Paul, MN) - $3MM

Tristate Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY) - $3MM

Electronics Supply Co., Inc. (Kansas City, MO) - $3MM

VEC Supply (Charlottesville, VA) - $2MM

Synergy Datacom Supply Inc. (Oklahoma City, OK) - $2MM

Lone Star Systems Supply (San Antonio, TX) - $2MM

DSG Distributors (Plainview, NY) - $1MM

Electronic Industries (Oshkosh, WI) - $1MM

Masline Electronics, Inc. (Rochester, NY) - $1MM

Noramco Wire & Cable (Coquitlam, BC) - $1MM

Edge would like to congratulate and thank the following Legacy Members in the prestigious “Million Dollar Club” for their dedication and commitment to the Edge program: Agility Engineering & Manufacturing Solutions (St. Paul, MN), Alarm Products Distributors (Roseville, MN), Beach Wire & Cable Inc. (Huntington Beach, CA), Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY), GoldCom, Inc. (South St. Paul, MN), Noramco Wire and Cable (Coquitlam, BC), Orvac Electronics (Fullerton, CA), Ralphs Industrial Electronics (Lafayette, LA), Shields Electronics Supply (Knoxville, TN) and The Systems Depot (Hickory, NC).

EDGE PREFERRED SUPPLIER AWARDS

Top Volume Supplier:

The “Raising the Bar” award recognizes the Supplier with the highest sales volume over a 12-month period. Congratulations to this year's recipient, Hikvision USA (City of Industry, CA).

Top Growth Awards:

Celebrating the preferred suppliers who experienced the greatest growth in a 12-month period, this year’s winners were Genesis (Morris Plains, NJ) and Belden Inc. (Richmond, IN).

Superior Supplier Fulfillment:

Edge members recognized LKG Industries (Rockford, IL) with the “Consider it Done” award. Based upon their superior inventory levels and ability to ship timely, Edge distributors agreed that LKG makes it easy to do business with them.

Supplier Customer Service:

Congratulations to Innovative Video Technology (Hauppauge, NY) on receiving this year's “Above and Beyond” award. Edge members identified InVid Tech as the supplier that delivers the most superior customer service, including both inside and outside representation.

Supplier Innovation:

Vanco International (Batavia, IL) was the recipient of this year's “Out of the Box” award. Members recognized Vanco for delivering the most innovation to their market. This is the second time Vanco has won this particular award.

Most Popular Program:

The new “Leader of the Pack” award is to recognize the supplier that has the highest number of Edge member companies purchasing from them. The inaugural winner was WireXpress (Mount Prospect, IL).

Congratulations to all the award winners, Edge looks forward to another prosperous year.

With over 30 years in business, The Edge Group has grown to represent more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. Distributor membership maintains over 1,200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Exceeding $1.2 billion in annual buying power, Edge rivals national distributors in strength, inventory, and sales.

Learn more about The Edge Group at http://www.edge-group.com