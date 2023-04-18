Infinity’s New Riage™ 4D: Transform Any Living Space Into A Personal Sanctuary

The New Infinity Riage 4D. Transform your home into a personal spa with the latest home furniture trend.

Now more than ever, massage chairs are necessary for overall health and wellness in the comfort of home

SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching at the spring High Point Market, the all-New Riage 4D incorporates the latest 4D technology and innovative features, at an affordable price point for a premium massage chair. With the new home trends, it’s never been easier to transform your living space into a personal sanctuary.

Complementing its 4D state-of-the-art massage technology, are Dual Reflexology Rollers, Calf Kneading, one-touch Weightless Zero Gravity, Lumbar Heat, and unique Intersound™ Bluetooth® Technology that combine for a complete massage experience. With your choice of 10 masterfully Choreographed Automatic Programs, selecting the right one couldn’t be easier.

“Our dealers and customers have been asking for a mid-tier Infinity 4D massage chair with the quality fit and finish we are known for,” said Michael Milone, vice president of sales and business development at Infinity Massage Chairs, “That is now possible with introduction of the Riage 4D.”

“Massage chairs are becoming increasingly popular among consumers who are looking to enhance their homes for health and wellness,” said Milone, “By carrying massage chairs, furniture dealers can tap into this growing marketing and offer their customers a wider range of products to choose from.”

Come see the all New Riage 4D at High Point April 22-26, building IHFC space H735 and try it for yourself.

Founded in 2009 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Infinity Massage Chairs is a premium massage and wellness chair producer that delivers innovative solutions to promote wellness for all lifestyles with durable, customizable, and user-friendly massage products. The company designs, manufacturers and markets premium massage chairs and is the number one premium massage chair seller in the United States.