Alephium’s native token ALPH is now listed on Bitmart

NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alephium, the first operational sharded L1 blockchain scaling and enhancing PoW & UTXO concepts to deliver powerful, secure and efficient smart contract capabilities, has been listed on Bitmart a leading global digital asset trading platform.

The listing of Alephium’s native token ALPH on Bitmart marks a significant milestone for the Alephium project, expanding its accessibility to a wider audience. It will trade against USDT on Bitmart starting on Monday, April 17th, at 11 am EDT.

We are thrilled to have ALPH listed on Bitmart Exchange," said Maud Bannwart, COO at Alephium. This listing represents a significant step forward for Alephium, as it opens up new opportunities for our community to access and trade in ALPH. We are confident that Bitmart's robust platform and wide user base will contribute to the growth of the project.

To celebrate the listing on Bitmart, Alephium is also planning various activities, including trading competitions, giveaways, and more, to reward the community's support and encourage participation in the ALPH market on Bitmart.

About Alephium

Alephium is the first operational sharded L1 blockchain scaling and enhancing PoW & UTXO concepts. Decentralization, self-sovereignty, and security meet high performance, accessibility, and energy efficiency in a dev-friendly network optimized for DeFi & smart contract applications.