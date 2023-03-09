Alephium Listed on Tradeogre Exchange - A collective effort by the community

Alephium listed on Tradeogre

Alephium, the first operational sharded L1 blockchain scaling and enhancing PoW & UTXO concepts, has been listed on its second exchange: Tradeogre.com!

The listing on Tradeogre is a significant achievement for the Alephium community. It reflects the community's collective effort and the growing interest in the tech. ” — Maud Simon, COO

NEUCHâTEL, NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alephium, the first operational sharded L1 blockchain scaling and enhancing PoW & UTXO concepts, has been listed on its second exchange: Tradeogre.com! This is a significant milestone for Alephium, made possible thanks to its community push to get Alephium’s native token ALPH listed on a new exchange.

The Alephium community decided to reach out to TradeOgre and, working together successfully got Alephium listed and it can now be traded with the ALPH/BTC pair. This exciting development will undoubtedly make Alephium more accessible to a larger group of people and improve the liquidity of the token.

Tradeogre is a cryptocurrency exchange that prides itself on being open to everyone, regardless of location. With minimal withdrawal fees and a 0.2% trading fee on all fulfilled orders, Tradeogre is committed to making cryptocurrency trading accessible to all.

The listing on Tradeogre is a big step towards the greater circulation of ALPH, as it will expand the token's reach to a wider geographical audience. Miners, hodlers, and traders who couldn’t trade ALPH on Gate.io due to geo-located restrictions will be particularly pleased to find out that they can now easily access and trade ALPH.

About Alephium

Alephium is the first operational Layer 1 sharded blockchain scaling and improving on Bitcoin core technologies, Proof of Work & UTXO. It delivers a highly performant, secure DeFi & Dapps platform with enhanced energy efficiency.

