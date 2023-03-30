The Leman Network Upgrade is Live with new features & tools to support a thriving Alephium Ecosystem

The Leman Network Upgrade is Live!

“Today marks a significant milestone for Alephium's ecosystem growth as we activate the Leman Upgrade. We are humbled by the support of our community and excited to witness the new possibilities".” — Maud Simon, COO

NEUCHâTEL, NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND , March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After over one year of building and testing the new features, Alephium is excited to announce that the Leman Network Upgrade has been activated on the Alephium blockchain's mainnet at 10:00 GMT on March 30th, 2023, without any issues.

The network upgrade includes several new and improved features, such as sub-contracts and dynamic array indexing, external call systems, storage separation between immutable and mutable fields, an improved difficulty adjustment algorithm, Schnorr signatures support, and automatic generation of TypeScript code from smart contracts. These and other features have been added to enhance the developer experience in building decentralized applications (DApps) on Alephium, while also providing a higher level of security and efficiency.

This network upgrade is the culmination of over a year of hard work and dedication from many contributors, and it represents a significant milestone for our community. It is also the first step towards the growth of the Alephium ecosystem, with an enhanced developer experience to build decentralized applications (DApps) on Alephium.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Alephium's ecosystem growth as we activate the Leman Upgrade. We are humbled by the unwavering support of our community and excited to witness the possibilities that our innovative technology presents in the web 3 space. This upgrade marks a new chapter for the project, and we look forward to seeing more people leverage Alephium's technology to build the future of decentralized systems." - Maud Bannwart, COO of Alephium.

About Alephium

Alephium is the first operational sharded L1 blockchain scaling and enhancing PoW & UTXO concepts. Decentralization, self-sovereignty, and security meet high performance, accessibility, and energy efficiency in a dev-friendly network optimized for DeFi & smart contract applications.