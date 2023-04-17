Managed Mobility Services Market Report 2022-2027: Top Companies- Accenture PLC, AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG

Managed Mobility Services Market Report

The global managed mobility services market size reached US$ 17.64 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 99.59 Billion, growing at 31.60% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed mobility services (MMS) refer to the information technology (IT) and process management services that comprise various tools, technologies, and assistance needed by enterprises to manage mobile solutions correctly. They assist in the procurement and deployment of the devices by configuring the correct set of business applications, tools, and content and virtually bridging the gap between the remote workforce and enterprise. They help bring the frontline or remote workers into the enterprise radar, facilitate communication to keep them engaged and productive, and collaborate with databases and business resources. They enable companies to save massive amounts of expenses by not paying for hardware and services they are not using. They also facilitate effortless collaboration between employees and departments, which is necessary for completing tasks spontaneously and effectively. They fulfill mobility needs and are always available to help troubleshoot, plan, and strategize to ensure that the solution fits the particular business priorities. They ensure that investment in enterprise mobility supports the growth and success of the business and manages new systems and necessary expansions effectively. They are utilized by a company to provision, acquire, and support various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and rugged field force devices. Furthermore, as they are flexible and customizable according to the requirements of companies, the demand for MMS is rising around the world.

Managed Mobility Services Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) practices in various corporate companies represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the rising adoption of work-from-home (WFH) models to boost productivity, maintain work-life balance, and work flexibly is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing utilization of mobile devices among nurses, doctors, and other supporting staff of various healthcare institutions to communicate and store various crucial data is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the rising dependency on IT services for enterprise operations and employee management is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing employment of MMS to ensure the safety of devices, integrate security at every layer of mobility solutions, and prevent the occurrence of cybersecurity breaches is supporting the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising adoption of application portfolio management (APM) in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to fulfill evolving business needs and improve the functionalities of applications is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing cloud computing activities to delegate repetitive tasks, enhance productivity, and manage digital operations are bolstering the growth of the market.

Global Managed Mobility Services Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Accenture PLC, AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fujitsu Limited, HP Development Company L.P., International Business Machines Corporation, Orange S.A., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefónica S.A., Unisys Corporation, Vodafone Idea Limited and Wipro Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, function, deployment, organization size and end use industry.

Breakup by Function:

• Mobile Device Management

• Mobile Application Management

• Mobile Security

• Others

Breakup by Deployment:

• Cloud based

• On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Education

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

