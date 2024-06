Ethanol Price Trend, Chart, Index, News 2024, Historical and Forecast Data

Ethanol Price Trend | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "๐—˜๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ: ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ, ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜, ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€, ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„๐˜€, ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ, ๐—›๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ" delivers a comprehensive analysis of ethanol prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

๐—˜๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ:

โ€ข ๐—จ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€: 586 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ: 692 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐—•๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ด๐—ถ๐˜‚๐—บ: 678 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜‡๐—ถ๐—น: 625 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting ethanol price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

๐—˜๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ- ๐—ค๐Ÿฐ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ

The ethanol market is influenced by several key factors driving its growth and dynamics. The government policies and regulations play a significant role. Many governments worldwide are implementing policies to promote the use of ethanol as a renewable fuel source, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy security. Additionally, increasing environmental concerns and the push toward sustainability are driving the demand for ethanol. Ethanol is considered a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels, leading to its adoption in various industries, including transportation and energy generation. Moreover, advancements in technology and production processes are enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of ethanol production, further boosting market growth. Besides this, the volatility of crude oil prices influences the ethanol market, as consumers seek more stable and sustainable energy options.

๐—˜๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€

The global ethanol market size reached ๐—จ๐—ฆ$ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ.๐Ÿญ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ. ๐—•๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ, IMARC Group expects the market to reach ๐—จ๐—ฆ$ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿญ.๐Ÿฐ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—”๐—š๐—ฅ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐Ÿฐ.๐Ÿณ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ. The North American ethanol market experienced fluctuations recently due to various factors. It remained stable overall, with moderate supply and demand. Factors such as increased corn and energy prices raised ethanol production costs, while destocking and lower freight rates contributed to price decreases. Support from USDA loans and grants for rural energy development, along with increased demand from the biofuel industry, drove prices up. The US saw significant price changes, creating a bearish market.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the ethanol market in the APAC region encountered a bearish trajectory attributed to several factors. The supply of ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) dwindled to 2.27 billion liters, resulting in a moderate to high supply scenario within the region. Elevated energy costs, along with escalating upstream corn prices and a reduction in freight rates, exerted notable impacts on the ethanol market dynamics. Anticipation of reduced sugar cane production and year-end destocking activities contributed to declines in both corn and ethanol prices across the region.

Notably, South Korea emerged as the country experiencing the most significant fluctuations in ethanol pricing. On the other hand, the European ethanol market in the fourth quarter of 2023 experienced significant impacts influenced by various factors. Initially, year-end destocking activities contributed to price decreases for both corn and ethanol. Additionally, declining freight rates facilitated a reduction in ethanol prices.

However, heightened energy costs and increasing upstream corn prices resulted in elevated production expenses. Notably, Belgium witnessed the most notable price fluctuations, characterized by a downward trend attributed to record sugarcane production catering to the domestic market.

