Petroleum Resins Price Trend, Historical Data, Chart, Index, News 2024 and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled " 𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮," delivers a comprehensive analysis of petroleum resins prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮: 1360 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting petroleum resins price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 :

𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯

The petroleum resins market is driven by diverse applications across multiple industries, including adhesives, paints, printing inks, and rubber compounding. The primary factor behind this surge is the increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in the construction and automotive sectors where petroleum resins are favored for their superior adhesive properties, thermal stability, and chemical resistance. The rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are escalating the construction of residential and commercial buildings, subsequently boosting the demand for adhesives and coatings that incorporate petroleum resins. Additionally, the automotive industry utilizes these resins in tire manufacturing and various bonding applications, contributing further to their market growth. The versatility and effectiveness of petroleum resins in enhancing product performance in terms of durability and strength also make them indispensable in various manufacturing processes, driving their demand in a wide array of applications.

𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

The global Petroleum Resins market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟰.𝟯 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮,IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟲.𝟮 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟯.𝟵𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. In the last quarter, petroleum resin prices have been significantly influenced by fluctuations in raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. Throughout the fourth quarter of 2023, the US market witnessed a bullish trend, particularly evident in the initial two months with consecutive increases of 2.5% and 1.2% in petroleum resin prices. This upward trajectory in product prices was primarily driven by heightened production costs, closely tied to the fluctuating price of the raw material, which increased during this period and elevated the production cost.

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Besides, Q4 2023 marked a pivotal period for the petroleum resin market in the APAC region, characterized by notable developments and influences on market dynamics. One key factor was the substantial increase in demand from the downstream construction industry, both domestically and internationally, creating a bullish market scenario. Despite the overall economic slowdown in the region, the construction sector demonstrated resilience, contributing to the sustained demand for petroleum resin.

Moreover, in the final quarter of 2023, the European market experienced a bullish trend in the region due to the volatility in feedstock crude oil prices, which increased the production cost of the product in the country and resulted in a market situation. Moreover, that quarter observed a disruption in the supply chain across the region. The supply shortage was intricately linked to the elevated spot prices of refined products on the US West Coast, a trend anticipated ahead of the impending Hurricane Hilary. These factors combined have created a complex pricing environment for petroleum resins in the last quarter, marked by both volatility and a general upward trend in prices.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

