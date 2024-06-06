Nitro Cellulose Price Trend, Chart, Historical Prices Analysis, News 2024 and Forecast

Nitro Cellulose Price Trend | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled " 𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 “ delivers a comprehensive analysis of nitro cellulose prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮: 3415 USD/MT

• 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮: 3950 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting nitro cellulose price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯

The nitro cellulose market is witnessing robust growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for nitro cellulose in various end-use industries such as automotive, printing inks, and wood coatings is propelling market expansion. Nitro cellulose's properties, including quick drying, high film-forming capabilities, and excellent adhesion, make it a preferred choice in these applications. Secondly, the burgeoning automotive sector, particularly in emerging economies, is fueling demand for nitro cellulose-based paints and coatings for vehicle refinishing and manufacturing purposes.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable products is driving the adoption of nitro cellulose, as it is derived from renewable sources such as cotton and wood pulp. Moreover, technological advancements in production processes and increasing investments in research and development are further boosting market growth by enhancing product quality and expanding application possibilities.

The global nitro cellulose market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟴𝟲𝟯.𝟵 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟭,𝟯𝟮𝟮.𝟭 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟰.𝟳𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. During the final quarter of 2023, the nitrocellulose market in the United States experienced a notable uptrend in prices, primarily influenced by elevated production costs triggered by fluctuations in the price of the essential feedstock, nitric acid. This rise in nitric acid prices led to an overall escalation in production expenses, while sustained and robust demand from sectors such as automotive, paints, and construction further bolstered the upward trajectory of prices. Reduced regional inventories in December, owing to heightened inquiries, prompted sellers to adjust prices accordingly.

In the APAC region, the market encountered fluctuations during the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by various factors. Heightened demand during the festive season, particularly in countries like India across industries such as automotive, construction, and textiles, exerted upward pressure on prices. Despite global declines in crude oil prices, the robust festive demand in India outweighed this trend, contributing to an upward price trend. Supply disruptions in the Red Sea impacted shipping routes, leading to increased freight rates and contributing to overall market dynamics.

Throughout the last quarter of 2023, the market in Europe displayed a positive trend, steadily increasing on a monthly basis. The rise in product prices during this period was primarily linked to heightened production costs, directly influenced by the fluctuating price of the essential feedstock, nitric acid. This increase in nitric acid prices resulted in an overall rise in production expenses. The enduring and robust demand, particularly from sectors like automotive, paints, and construction, played a crucial role in bolstering the upward trajectory of prices.

The fourth quarter of 2023 has followed a bullish trend for the market in the Middle Eastern region. The demand for nitrocellulose remained high, particularly from the automotive and construction industries. This strong demand can be attributed to healthy inquiries and an increase in sales volume. Further, the market experienced a moderate supply of nitrocellulose, which contributed to the higher prices. The country experienced a consecutive rise in prices during October, driven by an unexpected rise in demand from the automotive industry.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• Nitro Cellulose Prices

• Nitro Cellulose Price Trend

• Nitro Cellulose Demand & Supply

• Nitro Cellulose Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• Nitro Cellulose Price Analysis

• Nitro Cellulose Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• Nitro Cellulose News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece.

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada.

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁.

