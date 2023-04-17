101VOICE Receives 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

101VOICE's Cloud Telephony Recognized for Industry Innovation

We are committed to providing businesses with the best tools to enhance their communications, and this award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.” — Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Cloud Telephony solution as a recipient of a 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

101VOICE’s cloud telephony is a simple yet feature-rich cloud phone solution using the latest Cloud PBX technology. The solution features sophisticated capabilities, functionalities, performance, and scalability without costly maintenance. Thanks to the power of the internet, the solution helps organizations elevate their phone systems and unified communications through features such as three-way calling, auto attendant, hunt groups and more.

“We are honored to receive the IT Telephony Award from TMC for our Cloud Telephony solution. We are committed to providing businesses with the best tools to enhance their communications, and this award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.” – said Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder.

“I am honored to recognize 101VOICE with a 2023 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Cloud Telephony has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from 101VOICE.

The winners of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.

About TMC

Celebrating our 50th Anniversary in 2023.Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.