101VOICE Receives 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

101TEAMS Honored for Exceptional Innovation

We would like to thank TMC.net for this honor and remain committed to delivering innovative and customizable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern organizations.” — Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its 101TEAMS solution as a 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

101TEAMS is a cloud-based solution that facilitates communication and collaboration for remote teams. It combines the functionality of Microsoft Teams with features unique to 101VOICE.

The platform stands out with its use of Direct Routing technology that enables users to choose their preferred provider and enjoy flexibility, functionality, and scalability.

Moreover, 101TEAMS is fully customizable, allowing organizations to tailor it to their specific requirements.

"We are honored to receive this recognition. It is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to providing remote teams with a seamless communication and collaboration experience. We would like to thank TMC.net for this honor and remain committed to delivering innovative and customizable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern organizations.” - said Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder.

The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor 101VOICE with a 2023 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its 101TEAMS solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from 101VOICE in 2024 and beyond.”

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .