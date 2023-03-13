101VOICE Awarded 2023 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award

101TEAMS Honored for Offering Exceptional Solutions

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its 101TEAMS solution as a recipient of the 2023 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer winner presented by TMCnet.

The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in Remote Working brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

101Teams is a cloud-based communication and collaboration solution designed to enable remote teams to work together seamlessly, regardless of their location.

101TEAMS offers users the best of both worlds and includes the functionality of Microsoft Teams along with features unique to 101VOICE.

One of the standout features of 101TEAMS is its use of Direct Routing technology, which allows users to choose their preferred provider, while enjoying greater flexibility, functionality and scalability.

The platform is fully customizable, allowing organizations to tailor it to their specific needs.

“At 101VOICE, we understand the importance of seamless communication and collaboration for remote teams. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that help businesses thrive in this new landscape.” said Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce 101TEAMS as a recipient of the 3rd Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “101VOICE is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

The 2023 TMCnet Remote work Pioneer Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal.

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases.

Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visitwww.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet